Max out your PC (not your wallet) with these deep RAM discounts

We still can’t get over how cheap RAM is right now, and Newegg has some stellar deals if you’re building a new PC or need some new memory for your current desktop.

First up is the cheapest of the two deals. You can get 16GB of Team T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 3000 RAM for $50Remove non-product link after applying the checkout code EMCUUTD28. The heat spreader for these 8GB modules is made from aluminum alloy, and Team says the Vulcan Z line has lower power consumption while maintaining high performance. This RAM is pretty standard overall, but it should perform well, and it’s available at a great price.

Next up we have 32GB of OLOy DDR4 3200 for $100Remove non-product link after the checkout code EMCUUTD32. This deal comes from Newegg’s daily deals mailer so you may have to fork over your email address to use this checkout code. OLOy isn’t well known, but other versions of its RAM are well reviewed on Newegg, and $100 for 32GB is too good to pass up. The product page says this RAM supports Intel systems and third-gen Ryzen processors, but we'd be surprised if it didn’t work with older Ryzen processors as well.