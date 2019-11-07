PC or console, start gaming in comfort with Amazon's Razer sale

Hey gamers: PC or console, couch or computer desk, Amazon's throwing the sale for you. The online retailer recently dropped prices on select Razer gaming productsRemove non-product link, including headsets, keyboards, and controllers.

Here are our top picks from the sale, which includes several other deals as well.

First up is the Razer Turret Wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard and mouse combo for $230. That’s the all-time low for this bundle, and well below the $250 price tag it often sells for. This keyboard is specifically made for couch gaming with the Xbox One, but it also works with Windows PCs. It’s rocking a built-in retractable magnetic magnetic mouse pad, as well as a wrist rest. The keyboard also has a dedicated Xbox key. The mouse, meanwhile, supports up to 16,000 DPI, and it has a 5G optical sensor.

If you're hoping to use the Turret with your console, be aware that you can only use a keyboard and a mouse with select Xbox titles. Razer's website has a list of Xbox titles that support keyboard and mouse gaming.

But if you’ve already got a keyboard and mouse, there’s also the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mousepad for $50, the all-time low and $10 off the most recent price. This extra-long gaming mousepad—though you could really call it a mouse-and-keyboardpad, as it's made for both—features a non-slip base, a matte black top, and a ring of RGB lighting around the edges.

Finally, put the package together with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset for $75. That's not the all-time low but still well under the usual $100 price tag.The Kraken packs a retractable noise canceling mic, and includes a USB digital audio converter so that you don’t have to plug the 3.5mm jack into your PC. It's available in green or black.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s Razer living room gaming gear sale.Remove non-product link]