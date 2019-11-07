Amazon's worry-free Fire 7 Kids Edition just hit an all-time-low

Just a few months ago, we thought $70 for Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet was a fantastic price. That was then. Now, Amazon’s dropped the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition even further, to a new all-time low price of $60Remove non-product link, $40 off its $100 retail price. And it's not even Black Friday yet.

The Fire 7 Kids features a 7-inch display with 1024-by-600 resolution, and Amazon says the battery supports up to 7 hours of mixed use including reading, browsing the web, video, and audio. The tablet comes in a pink, blue, or purple protective case with a built-in stand. Kids can be pretty brutal on toys and electronics, but Amazon’s tablet has a two-year worry-free guarantee in case it breaks. It's also packing 16GB of onboard storage, a microSD slot for up to 512GB more of storage, a pair of 2MP cameras (one on the front and one on the rear), and hands-free Amazon Alexa support.

The Fire 7 Kids also comes with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a subscription service that provides access to child-friendly books, movies, TV shows, apps, and games. After the first year, Amazon will automatically renew your subscription at $2.99 per month if you don't cancel it before the year is up.

