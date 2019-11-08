Deal

This popular Garmin GPS running watch is $150, more than 50% off today

Amazon is selling the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch for the lowest price of the year.

garmin forerunner 235
Garmin

With deals like these, who needs to wait till the new year to try to get in shape? Amazon is selling the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch for $150, more than half off its $330 list price and the lowest price we've seen since last year.

This running watch can track a whole lineup of stat types, including workout time, heart rate, distance, and more. It also connects to the Garmin Connect mobile app so you can upload statuses, track progress, share on social media, and a whole lot of other functions. You can also receive notifications right on the watch, so you can see if a message came through without having to pull out your phone. In addition, you can customize watch faces, add a weather widget, and more using the iOS or Android app.

We haven't reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 235, but it's very popular among Amazon shoppers, with a 4.1-star rating across nearly 1,900 reviews.

[Today's deal: Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch for $150 at Amazon]

This story, "This popular Garmin GPS running watch is $150, more than 50% off today" was originally published by Macworld.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission.
Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
