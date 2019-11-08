We'd recommend buying an Apple Watch series 5 at full price, so you know we're going to spotlight a killer deal when it comes along. Today Amazon is selling the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) with stainless steel case and sport band for $670Remove non-product link, $80 less than the MSRP and the lowest price we've seen for this model.

We really liked the Apple Watch Series 5 when we reviewed it in the fall, with the only reason to prefer another watch over this one would be if you really need multi-day battery life. The Series 5 has a fantastic always-on display, excellent design, and unparalleled app support. It’s also packing the fantastic features we’ve come to expect from the Apple Watch line, including an ECG sensor for monitoring your heartbeat and rhythm to help detect atrial fibrillation, as well as the optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, compass, barometric altimeter, and water resistance up to 50 meters (about 164 feet).

If $670 is out of your price range or the 44mm version is too large, Walmart is selling the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 in silver/white with GPS + Cellular and sport band for $200Remove non-product link, good for $100 off the retail price. That’s the same price Apple charges for the GPS-only model, so you're basically getting cellular connectivity for free. While it’s not the latest smartwatch, it's still one of the best around, as we detailed in this article comparing the two models.

Just remember that with either of these watches you'll need to pay a monthly fee to use the cellular connection. Most carriers charge $10 a month along with the usual activation, taxes, and other fees.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 5 stainless steel (GPS + Cellular) with black sport band for $670 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Beat the Black Friday rush with these all-time-low Apple Watch deals" was originally published by Macworld .