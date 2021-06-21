Updated

Prime Day 2021 roundup: The best tech deals from Amazon and others

Your guide to the good stuff.

Table of Contents
Our editors have been hard at work combing through Amazon’s Prime Day deals, as well as competing deals from other major online retailers. The result is a compilation of the best deals out there in all the popular tech categories: smart home; TV and audio; PC parts; laptops—you name it. We’ll be updating our recommendations as new deals surface, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Prime Day shopping tips

  • Deals can expire before their slated end time if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if something appeals to you. 
  • Read our tips on the best way to snag Lightning Deals.
  • To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.
  • Some retailers offer free 2-day shipping through ShopRunner, which many credit cards offer as a free perk. You can also sign up for a 1-year trial through PayPal.
  • Using PayPal for online purchases? Sign up for the company’s free return program, which foots the bill for return shipping on up to 12 purchases.

Quick links:

TVs and soundbars

Highlights include:

Robot vacuums and air purifiers

Highlights include:

Amazon Echo devices

Highlights include:

Bluetooth headphones and speakers

Highlights include:

Laptops and desktop PCs

Highlights include:

PC components, monitors, and networking gear

Highlights include:

Security cameras and video doorbells

Highlights include:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

 
