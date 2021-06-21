Prime Day 2021 roundup: The best tech deals from Amazon and others

Our editors have been hard at work combing through Amazon’s Prime Day deals, as well as competing deals from other major online retailers. The result is a compilation of the best deals out there in all the popular tech categories: smart home; TV and audio; PC parts; laptops—you name it. We’ll be updating our recommendations as new deals surface, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Prime Day shopping tips
- Deals can expire before their slated end time if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if something appeals to you.
- Read our tips on the best way to snag Lightning Deals.
- To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.
- Some retailers offer free 2-day shipping through ShopRunner, which many credit cards offer as a free perk. You can also sign up for a 1-year trial through PayPal.
- Using PayPal for online purchases? Sign up for the company’s free return program, which foots the bill for return shipping on up to 12 purchases.
TVs and soundbars
Highlights include:
- Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, $219.99 (31% off)
- Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, $129.99 (35% off)
- Sony X900H 85-inch Smart LED 4K TV with HDR, Game Mode, and Alexa compatibility, $1,799 (26% off)
- Samsung HW-T650 3.1-channel Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, $199 (50% off)
- Vizio P514a-H6 5.1.4-channel Elevate Soundbar, $699.99 (30% off)
Robot vacuums and air purifiers
Highlights include:
- ILife A4s Pro robot vacuum, $125.99 (30% off)
- Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert robot vac/mop hybrid, $199.99 (50% off)
- Eufy RoboVac L70 robot vac/mop hybrid, $319.99 (42% off)
- iRobot Roomba i6+ self-emptying robot vac, $499.99 (38% off)
- Blueair Classic 605 air purifier for large rooms, $499.99 (40% off)
- Honeywell HPA300 air purifier for extra-large rooms, $158.00 (37% off)
- Levoit air purifier with H13 HEPA filter for small spaces, $62.99 (30% off)
Amazon Echo devices
Highlights include:
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $19.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen), $34.99 on Amazon (42% off)
- Echo (4th Gen), $59.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), $189.99 on Amazon (24% off)
- Echo Show 5 (1st Gen), $44.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $99.99 on Amazon (29% off)
Bluetooth headphones and speakers
Highlights include:
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $129 on Amazon (44% off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones, $248 on Amazon (29% off)
- Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones, $78 on Amazon (61% off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker, $179 on Amazon (40% off)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $149.85 on Amazon (57% off)
- Jabra Elite 85t, $170 (26% off)
Laptops and desktop PCs
Highlights include:
- Acer Aspire 5, $319.99 (20% off)
- Acer Swift 3 (Core i7-1165G7), $649.00 (24% off)
- Razer Blade 15 (Core i7-10570H, GTX 1660 Ti), $999.99 (33% off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311, $224.99 (55% off)
- Dell Inspiron 7700 AIO Desktop (27-inch, Core i7-1165G7), $934.99 (29% off)
PC components, monitors, and networking gear
Highlights include:
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $19.99 (60% off)
- Intel Core i7-10700KF, $239.99 (34% off)
- Thermaltake Pure 12 ARGB fans (3 pack), $41.99 (30% off)
- WD Black 6TB WD 7200RPM 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive, $141.99 (43% off)
- Lenovo G34W-10 34-inch WQHD 1440p VA 144Hz FreeSync Ultrawide Curved Monitor, $334.99 (33% off)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi AC2200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router System (2 pack), $209 (30% off)
Security cameras and video doorbells
Highlights include:
- EufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security 1080p Camera System (2-cam kit), $149.99 (32% off)
- YI Dome Guard 1080p wireless indoor security camera, $19.59 (32% off)
- Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (black), $59.99 (33% off)
- Eufy battery-powered 2K video doorbell with HomeBase, $139.99 (30% off)
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, $79.99 (33% off)
