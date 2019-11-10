Black Friday 2019: The best tech deals available now

Black Friday is no longer contained to the day after Thanksgiving. Deals roll out in a chaotic stream all throughout November, and these days, you can score great deals among the lackluster discounts.

For 2019, Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon have all offered an early taste of sweet bargains. Today's the last day of this round, but we expect further teasers to come soon. Keep an eye peeled for further updates as the days tick by—we’ll add new deals as we spot them.

Not sure if you should wait or buy now? Newegg's current Early Black Friday sale offers an interesting twist: If the company offers a lower price on a purchase between now and the end of November, they'll refund you the difference. Otherwise, holiday return windows have just expanded (many run into early January), so you can buy now and repent at leisure, assuming you can float the cash.

Best early Black Friday tech deals

November 10, 2018: We have added our first batch of deals, most of which will expire by the end of the day (Pacific Time).

Before you dive into the shopping, keep these two things in mind while shopping:

- To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals (and earlier access to some of the retailer’s limited-time Lightning deals), you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.

- These deals can expire before their advertised end time if quantities run out. Don’t wait too long if something appeals to you.

Gaming PC

$900 - HP OMEN Obelisk [Best Buy]

(Core i7-9700, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$310 - Ryzen 7 3700X [Amazon]

(Purchase includes a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC and the choice of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Lands)

Holiday return information

For your convenience, we’ve listed the return information policies for popular retailers. Do make note of the exceptions on their Return Policy pages, however. Some categories of products (like cell phones) have much shorter windows for returns, regardless of the holiday shopping period.

Amazon - “Items shipped by Amazon.com between November 1 and December 31 of this year, may be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund, subject to our other return guidelines listed below. For more details on policies for items not shipped by Amazon.com, see Seller Returns Policies below.”

Best Buy - “Purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2019 have an extended return period through January 14, 2020, excluding cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, and major appliances. All other terms and conditions of our Return & Exchange Promise apply.”

B&H - “As a courtesy during the busy holiday season, we have extended our usual 30-day limit on returns and exchanges. Purchases made between November 01, 2019 and January 01, 2020 may be returned or exchanged through February 01, 2020 (or 30 days from date of purchase, whichever is longer). All other standard return policy conditions apply; see below for details.”

Costco - Costco’s return policy has no date limits, except for the following restrictions on these categories for electronics: “Costco will accept returns within 90 days (from the date the member received the merchandise) for Televisions, Tuner-Free Displays, Projectors, [...], Computers, Touchscreen Tablets, Smart Watches, Cameras, Aerial Cameras (drones), Camcorders, MP3 players and Cellular Phones (return details will vary by carrier service contract).”

Micro Center - No obvious holiday return policy. The general return policy is as follows: ”Desktop / notebook computers, tablets, processors, motherboards, digital cameras, camcorders and projectors, 3D printers, 3D scanners, and CD/DVD duplicators may be returned within 15 days of purchase. All other products may be returned within 30 days of purchase. Merchandise must be in new condition, with original carton / UPC, and all packaging / accessories / materials.”

Newegg - Newegg will extend its holiday return window for qualifying items (indicated on their product pages) until January 31, 2020.

Target - Target doesn't currently have a holiday return policy. The standard return policy is as follows: “Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item department. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange.”

Walmart - “Most electronics, including but not limited to drones, camcorders, digital cameras, digital music players, e-tablets, e-readers, tablets, laptops, PCs, televisions, portable video players, video game hardware, GPS units, audio systems, hoverboards, electric bicycles, electric scooters, and radio-controlled vehicles purchased between November 1st and December 24th will begin the 30 day return period on December 26.”