Black Friday 2020: The best tech deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more

As in previous years, Black Friday began early in 2020—no one's waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to kick off sales. Amazon tried to get the ball rolling as early as October this year, and other retailers like Walmart are trying to tempt shoppers with staggered waves of deals in November.

Despite a more low-key vibe from stores this fall, several tantalizing deals have popped up already, with more likely to come between now and Black Friday proper (November 27). Unlike previous years, you may want to purchase items as discounts surface, due to shipping delays and increased demand for certain types of products.

We've started listing the best deals below—keep an eye peeled for further updates as the days tick by, as we’ll add new ones as we spot them.

Not sure what to expect for this year, given the pandemic? Check out our Black Friday FAQ and our advice on when to buy PC components.

Best Black Friday tech deals

While shopping this year, here are several things to keep in mind:

• As always, keep in mind that these deals can expire before their slated end time if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if something appeals to you. If no time is given, assume a 24- to 48-hour window at maximum.

• To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals (and earlier access to some of the retailer’s limited-time Lightning deals), you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.

• Newegg has a new policy for Black Friday 2020: Select items qualify for an automatic refund if the price drops further between now and the end of the month.

• Using PayPal for online purchases? Sign up for the company's free return program, which foots the bill for return shipping on up to 12 purchases.

• Holiday return windows have just expanded (many run into early January), so you can buy now and repent at leisure, assuming you can float the cash.

Apple

Monitors

Lenovo L28u-30 28 Inch UHD 4K Monitor, $238 (21%)

(Use coupon code EXTRA12MONITOR at checkout)

PC Components

Smart home