Best Cyber Monday tech deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more

Our editors have been hard at work sifting through the Cyber Monday deals at all the major online retailers in order to curate a list of those that offer the best value. We'll be updating our recommendations as new deals surface, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping tips
- Deals can expire before their slated end time if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if something appeals to you.
- To qualify for Amazon’s Prime deals, you can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you haven’t already done so in the past.
- Newegg has a new policy for Black Friday 2020: Select items qualify for an automatic refund if the price drops further between now and the end of the month.
- Some retailers offer free 2-day shipping through ShopRunner, which many credit cards offer as a free perk. You can also sign up for a 1-year trial through PayPal.
- Using PayPal for online purchases? Sign up for the company’s free return program, which foots the bill for return shipping on up to 12 purchases.
TVs, soundbars, and media streamers
Highlights include:
- Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $239.99 on Walmart (52% off)
- LG 55-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K TVRemove non-product link, $499.99 at Target (29% off)
- LG 55-inch BX OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1196.99 on Amazon (25% off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K TVRemove non-product link, $1497.99 on Amazon (32% off)
- Sony 55-inch X750H 4K TVRemove non-product link, $519.99 on Amazon (35% off)
- Vizio 55-inch Class OLED 4K TVRemove non-product link, $899.99 at Best Buy (31% off)
- Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:XRemove non-product link, $397.99 on Amazon (43% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4KRemove non-product link, $29.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless EarphonesRemove non-product link, $39.95 on Amazon (60% off)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRemove non-product link, $119.95 on Amazon (33% off)
Apple
Highlights include:
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $140 on Amazon ($49 off)
- Apple Watch Series 3 $120 on Amazon ($79 off)
- iPad mini 5, 256GB $480 on Amazon ($69 off)
- M1 MacBook Pro at B&H Photo $1,199 at B&H Photo ($100 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro in Moss or Yellow $160 on Amazon ($90 off)
Laptops
Highlights include:
- LG Ultra PCRemove non-product link: $1,296.99 from Amazon (24% off)
- Dell XPS 13 LaptopRemove non-product link: $899.99 from Dell (22% off)
- Alienware m15 R3 Gaming LaptopRemove non-product link: $1,599.99 from Dell (30% off)
- Surface Pro 7 (Black Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD)+ Pro Type Cover bundle,Remove non-product link$899.98 from Microsoft (34% off)
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-55,Remove non-product link $599 from Microsoft (40% off)
- HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptopRemove non-product link: $449.99 from Best Buy (35% off)
- Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim NotebookRemove non-product link: $449 from Walmart (36% off)
PC components, monitors, and networking gear
Highlights include:
- Lepa Chopper Advance 120mm LED Fan (Green), $0 on Newegg (FREE)
(Must file $10 mail-in rebate by 12/30/2020.)
- Intel Core i9-9700K, $200 from Micro Center ($100 off)
(In-store deal only)
- Intel Core i9-9900K + Crysis Remastered, $320 on Newegg ($80 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link, $60 on Amazon, B&H, and Newegg (40% off)
- SK Hynix S31 500GB 2.5” SATA SSD Remove non-product link, $46 on Amazon (20% off)
- WD Red Pro 6TB 7200 RPM HDDRemove non-product link, $165 on Newegg (25% off)
- Corsair H100i RGB 240mm AIO, $100 at Best Buy (38% off)
- Microsoft Xbox Series X controller, $40 at Microsoft Store (33% off)
- Monoprice 35” Curved Ultrawide 1440p 100Hz VA FreeSyncRemove non-product link, $300 at Monoprice (25% off)
- TP-Link Archer AX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router, $100 on Amazon (23% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition, $16 on Newegg (50% off)
(Use code 23BKFCYMB2A at check out)
Smart home
Highlights include:
- C by GE A19 Tunable White Smart LED Bulbs 2-PackRemove non-product link, $18.35 on Amazon (48% off)
- Eufy Smart SwitchRemove non-product link, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off after coupon)
- Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera 3-Camera Security SystemRemove non-product link, $399.99 on Amazon (38% off)
- Kasa Spot Wireless Security Camera SystemRemove non-product link, $129.99 on Amazon (28% off)
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd gen)Remove non-product link, $149.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020 version)Remove non-product link, $69.99 on Amazon (30% off)
- Ecovacs Deebot 711S Robot Vacuum, $169 at Walmart (69% off)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100Remove non-product link, $199 at Walmart (49% off)
- iRobot Roomba 675Remove non-product link, $179 on Amazon (36% off)
- Blueair Classic 280i Air PurifierRemove non-product link, $322.49 on Amazon (25% off)
Subscriptions
- LastPass 1-year subscription, $22 on Lastpass (39% off)
- Microsoft Xbox Live Gold - 12 months, $48 on Newegg
- Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 months, $20 at Target (56% off)
(Max 3 per account. Redeem with recurring billing set to OFF to get 1 free month by agreeing to recurring billing.)
- Nintendo Switch Online, 12-month subscription, $20 on Target (33% off)
- NordVPN 2-year subscriptionRemove non-product link, $53 on Stacksocial (46% off)
(Use code BFSAVE40)
- The Old ReaderRemove non-product link, $10 on theoldreader.com (60% off)
(Use code THANKS at check out)
- Plex Pass (Lifetime membership)Remove non-product link, $90 on Plex.tv (25% off)
(Use code SURVIVETHESEASON)
- Sam’s Club 1-year membershipRemove non-product link + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes, $23 on Stacksocial (51%)
(Use code SCSAVE20)
Android phones and Fitbits
Highlights include:
- $500 - Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteRemove non-product link ($150 off)
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20Remove non-product link ($250 off)
- $649 - Pixel 5 ($50 off)
- $599 - OnePlus 8, 12GB/256GBRemove non-product link ($200 off)
- $280 - Fitbit Sense ($50 off)
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire 2 ($30 off)
Cables, chargers, power banks
Highlights include:
- RAVPower 10000mAh power bank, $15 on Amazon (50% off with coupon)
- Rockpals 250-Watt Portable Generator, $160 on Amazon ($30 off with coupon)
- RATEL wireless charging pad, $9 on Amazon ($11 off)
- Cabepow 6-foot iPhone charger cable 2-pack, $13 on Amazon ($7 off)