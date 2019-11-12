Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Enjoy early Black Friday savings on this AquaSonic Black Series toothbrush

A bright, healthy smile can make all the difference. It’ll improve your confidence, open doorways to employment, and can even help you make better connections. But perfecting your grin it isn’t always easy, especially when you’re stuck using outmoded tools to take care of your pearly whites.

If your mouth could use a little work — but you don’t have a lot of spare time to put in any extra effort — then give the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush a try. Unlike a manual toothbrush, the AquaSonic will get rid of ten times more plaque in the same amount of time. It’s so effective, in fact, that you’ll start to notice a difference in your oral health in as little as one week.

The secret lies in the AquaSonic’s 40,000 VPM motor. It powers the high-end brush head to quickly and effectively remove bacteria and stains while it gently massages your gums. The end result will be a cleaner, healthier mouth. And you’ll have invested no more time than you would have using your old manual toothbrush.

When you consider the benefits of going electric combined with all you get with this package, it’s easy to see the value. Enjoy early Black Friday savings and get the AquaSonic Black Series toothbrush with travel case and eight Dupont brush heads for just $39.99, a savings of 71 percent off the MSRP of $140.

 
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads - $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

