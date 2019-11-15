Score an early Black Friday deal on this 1080p wireless security camera

You can’t put a price on your home’s security. And, yet, it becomes remarkably easy to do when you shop for one of those expensive IP security cameras. Want peace of mind without the inflated cost? Then, the iPM World 360-Degree Camera becomes an ideal alternative, especially now that it's 65% off its usual price.

Wireless IP security cameras — such as the Nest Cam — have become a necessary component in the protection of personal property. And, though they perform well, they tend to come with a high price tag. That’s what makes the iPM World 360-Degree Camera such a great alternative. It works similar to the Nest Cam, but maintains an affordable price point.

The iPM World HD Wireless IP Camera lets you monitor your home in real time via the internet. Simply install the camera, link it to the app on your phone, and you’re done. It delivers 360-degree panoramic views of your space. It’s compact and lightweight so it’ll fit practically anywhere, and it features infrared night vision so you’ll never miss a thing when it's dark. It’s just like being in two places at once.

Why spend a small fortune on cameras that are meant to protect that fortune? Enjoy world class performance — at pre-Black Friday prices — with the iPM World HD Wireless IP Camera, now marked down to $44.99.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera - $44.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.