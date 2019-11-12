Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 is on sale for $600, Type Cover included

The Surface Pro 7 only hit the streets last month, but Microsoft is already offering a killer deal on the entry-level version. Right now, you can snag the Surface Pro 7 with an Intel 10th-gen Core i3 processor for just $599Remove non-product link at the Microsoft Store. That’s already $150 under its usual price, but get this: Microsoft is throwing in a free (and crucial) Surface Pro Type Cover keyboard as well, which usually retails for $160 on its own. All told, you’ll save more than $300 off the typical starting price for a Surface Pro.

The Intel Core i3-1005G1 inside this Surface Pro 7 should excel at basic office tasks, email, and web browsing, making this an ideal travel device. The entry-level Surface Pro also includes 4GB of RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD. Those similarly modest specs won’t cut it for hardcore video editing, but should hold up just fine for the everyday tasks mentioned previously, though you may need to offload some data to an external hard drive or an online backup service if you hoard media files.

Beyond that, this model delivers the same sublime 2-in-1 computing experience as the rest of the Surface Pro lineup. It’s ultra-light, equipped with a luscious 12.3-inch PixelSense display optimized for pen input, and comes packing USB-C (finally) and Windows Hello biometric support for password free logins. There’s a reason Microsoft hasn’t tweaked the design for several generations: It’s great as-is. While we haven’t reviewed this latest iteration yet, we’ve adored previous models, and we found little to complain about during our hands-on with the Surface Pro 7 at Microsoft’s launch event.

And today, we can’t gripe about the price. If you stick to standard office work and web browsing, the Core i3 Surface Pro 7 and a Type Cover for $600Remove non-product link is ridiculously enticing.