Ludicrous! This GeForce GTX 1660 Ti-equipped Lenovo laptop is $800 after a huge $400 discount

Gaming laptops usually cost a lot more than their desktop cousins. Sure, you can find some entry-level notebooks for cheap every now and then, but those tend to be cheaper because they’re saddled with entry-level graphics that don’t game very well. Not today’s deal. Walmart is selling a Lenovo Legion Y540 model for $400 offRemove non-product link, meaning you can snag this powerful 1080p gaming laptop for a mere $800.

Yes, please.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card beating at the heart of the Legion Y540 delivers more than enough punch to drive the 15.6-inch, 60Hz display, even when you max out the eye candy in most games. Lenovo paired it with a Core i5-9300H quad-core processor more than capable of keeping Nvidia’s GPU fed with frames, then finished off the package with 16GB of RAM, a speedy 256GB NVMe SSD primary drive, and a big 1TB hard drive for the bulk storage gamers need. That’d be a solid configuration even at full price. At $800, it’s a steal.

Lenovo

Better yet, Lenovo opted for a sleek, understated design for the Y540. You won’t find any of the sharp edges, aggressive vents, or outrageous design schemes oh-so-sadly common to “gamer” gear. It’s just a straightforward black notebook, with the only nod to branding being the word “Legion” along one edge of the lid. Dig it. At just a hair over 5 lbs., it’s not even very heavy for a game-ready laptop.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a go-anywhere gaming rig, and don’t want to break the bank to break away from the wall, don’t miss this deal. Nvidia’s powerful GeForce GTX 1660 Ti doesn’t grace $800 laptops very often.

[Today's deal: Lenovo Legion Y540 for $800 at Walmart.]