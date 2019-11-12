Deal

Ludicrous! This GeForce GTX 1660 Ti-equipped Lenovo laptop is $800 after a huge $400 discount

Walmart is selling Lenovo's Legion Y540 gaming laptop for 33 percent off.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

lenovo legion y540
Lenovo

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Gaming laptops usually cost a lot more than their desktop cousins. Sure, you can find some entry-level notebooks for cheap every now and then, but those tend to be cheaper because they’re saddled with entry-level graphics that don’t game very well. Not today’s deal. Walmart is selling a Lenovo Legion Y540 model for $400 off, meaning you can snag this powerful 1080p gaming laptop for a mere $800.

Yes, please.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card beating at the heart of the Legion Y540 delivers more than enough punch to drive the 15.6-inch, 60Hz display, even when you max out the eye candy in most games. Lenovo paired it with a Core i5-9300H quad-core processor more than capable of keeping Nvidia’s GPU fed with frames, then finished off the package with 16GB of RAM, a speedy 256GB NVMe SSD primary drive, and a big 1TB hard drive for the bulk storage gamers need. That’d be a solid configuration even at full price. At $800, it’s a steal.

legion y540 Lenovo

Better yet, Lenovo opted for a sleek, understated design for the Y540. You won’t find any of the sharp edges, aggressive vents, or outrageous design schemes oh-so-sadly common to “gamer” gear. It’s just a straightforward black notebook, with the only nod to branding being the word “Legion” along one edge of the lid. Dig it. At just a hair over 5 lbs., it’s not even very heavy for a game-ready laptop.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a go-anywhere gaming rig, and don’t want to break the bank to break away from the wall, don’t miss this deal. Nvidia’s powerful GeForce GTX 1660 Ti doesn’t grace $800 laptops very often.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Legion Y540 for $800 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Senior editor Brad Chacos covers gaming and graphics for PCWorld, and runs the morning news desk for PCWorld, Macworld, Greenbot, and TechHive. He tweets too.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes