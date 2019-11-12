The Full Nerd special episode: AMD's Rob Hallock on 3rd-gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X, and more

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by AMD’s Robert Hallock for a deeper look at the newly announced 3rd-gen Threadripper CPUs and the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X!

These beastly processors aim to stomp all over Intel’s Core i9-9900KS and Core X chips when they launch later this month, and Hallock explains exactly how (though you should always wait for reviews). AMD’s chip whisperer gets nitty-gritty on power efficiency, the new Eco mode coming to 3rd-gen Ryzen processors, why there isn’t a 16-core Threadripper this time around, optimal memory speed and timing for the new chips, cooling for PCIe 4.0-equipped motherboards, how Ryzen’s inclusion in the next-gen Xbox “Project Scarlett” and PlayStation 5 could accelerate multi-core gaming even faster, and more.

Seriously, a whole lot more. Hallock spends several minutes explaining obscure BIOS settings for best performance after being asked about the custom power plan by 1usmus. It’s an enlightening episode.

