It’s a good day to warm your home with a little tech smarts. BuyDig is selling the Google Nest Thermostat E and a Google Home smart speaker for $169Remove non-product link when you clip the coupon NESTED in the product listing. That’s good for $79 off the full-cost price for this combo and basically means you're getting a Google Home for free.

The Nest Thermostat E is the lower priced option in the company's smart thermostat lineup. Despite its lower price, it still has a lot of the features people expect from a Nest thermostat. It monitors your activity, for example, to adjust your warming and cooling schedule. The one downside of this thermostat is that it doesn’t seem to work with as many HVAC systems as the more expensive Nest. As we wrote in our Techhive review, “if you have anything beyond the conventional one- or two-stage heating and cooling setup, the Nest E probably won’t work for you.”

The Google Home, meanwhile, is a fantastic addition for a smart home. It works with most smart home products, and if you have a Chromecast (either built-in or the dongle) it’s a treat to call up Netflix via voice command. You can also use the speaker to set timers, alarms, quick web searches, and listen to music. And obviously, you'll be able to control your new thermostat just by asking Google to raise or lower the temperature.

[Today’s deal: Nest Thermostat E and Google Home for $169 with checkout code NESTEDRemove non-product link]

This story, "Get ready for winter with this Nest Thermostat E and Google Home deal" was originally published by TechHive .