This Switch-ready 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is down to $80 today

We're still weeks away from Black Friday, but Nintendo Switch lovers will want to jump on this deal right now. Amazon is selling the SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 for $80, matching an all-time low and far lower than its usual $100-plus asking price.

We’re calling out the Switch since the popular console is packing just 32GB of internal storage. Anyone who needs more than that—and pretty much everyone does if they want to play more than one or two titles—will need a good-sized microSD card. But any device with a memory card slot—phones, tablets, cameras, etc.—will enjoy the extra space this card brings. This card boasts 100 MB/second transfer speeds over USB 3.0 for recording and playing full HD video, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

[Today's deal: 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card for $80 at Amazon]