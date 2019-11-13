Deal

This Switch-ready 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is down to $80 today

Get ready for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Contributor, PCWorld |

sandiskultra512gb
SanDisk

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

We’re still weeks away from Black Friday, but Nintendo Switch lovers will want to jump on this deal right now. Amazon is selling the SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 for $80, matching an all-time low and far lower than its usual $100-plus asking price.

We’re calling out the Switch since the popular console is packing just 32GB of internal storage. Anyone who needs more than that—and pretty much everyone does if they want to play more than one or two titles—will need a good-sized microSD card. But any device with a memory card slot—phones, tablets, cameras, etc.—will enjoy the extra space this card brings. This card boasts 100 MB/second transfer speeds over USB 3.0 for recording and playing full HD video, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

[Today’s deal: 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card for $80 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes