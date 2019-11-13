Deal

Perfect for travel, this Anker power strip is a low of $25 today

A USB-C Power Delivery port will provide a fast charge, while two standard USB ports and two AC outlets provide other spots to charge and power your devices.

Contributor, PCWorld |

anker strip
Anker

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

When you’re on the road, there are few things more annoying than having too few outlets in your hotel room. Oh, wait, this is more annoying: Finding only a single power outlet when you’re stuck at the airport and working remotely. Today, though, you can boost your plug-in options with an Amazon sale on this Anker power strip, bringing it down to a $25 from a list price of $34.

This power strip comes with a bunch of ports and charging options to suit all your devices. A USB-C Power Delivery port will provide a fast charge, while two standard USB ports and two AC outlets provide other spots to plug your devices in. A tight, compact design makes it easy to tote this power strip while you travel, while a flat plug ensures it can fit in outlets that are behind furniture or in other tight spots. In addition, kid-friendly safety shutters can keep your kids safe from sticking other objects into the outlet.

This power strip doesn’t have many reviews yet, but we’ve loved similar Anker offerings in the past, and at this low price it’s worth taking along for an adventure.

[ Today’s deal: Anker power strip for just $25. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes