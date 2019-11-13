Perfect for travel, this Anker power strip is a low of $25 today

When you’re on the road, there are few things more annoying than having too few outlets in your hotel room. Oh, wait, this is more annoying: Finding only a single power outlet when you’re stuck at the airport and working remotely. Today, though, you can boost your plug-in options with an Amazon sale on this Anker power strip, bringing it down to a $25Remove non-product link from a list price of $34.

This power strip comes with a bunch of ports and charging options to suit all your devices. A USB-C Power Delivery port will provide a fast charge, while two standard USB ports and two AC outlets provide other spots to plug your devices in. A tight, compact design makes it easy to tote this power strip while you travel, while a flat plug ensures it can fit in outlets that are behind furniture or in other tight spots. In addition, kid-friendly safety shutters can keep your kids safe from sticking other objects into the outlet.

This power strip doesn’t have many reviews yet, but we’ve loved similar Anker offerings in the past, and at this low price it’s worth taking along for an adventure.

[ Today’s deal: Anker power strip for just $25Remove non-product link. ]