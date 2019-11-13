Online Education Black Friday Deals

In the modern, hectic world, online education has become increasingly popular for people to stay up to date on all the new trending subjects. It allows people to learn at their own pace, from the comfort of their own home or while on the move. Brands like Rosetta Stone, edX, and Udemy offer online courses in languages, business skills, web development and more. You can save on all these courses with exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Make this Christmas special and give someone the gift of education, whether it is a new language or an online Harvard course, expand your knowledge with the help of these top discounts. If you want to check out more online education coupons or tech deals, you can visit the PCWorld Black Friday campaign for more information.

Udemy Black Friday Discount Codes

Udemy coupon codes for Black Friday and Cyber Monday can help you save big on online education. With more than 100,000 online courses, this company gives you the options to learn a huge range of subjects and skills. Examples include courses in web development, learning languages, coding, photography, music, and more. We can expect to see discounts of up to 75% on online education with Udemy for Black Friday.

A Udemy highlight this shopping season will be the Linux administration bootcamp for only $19.99 (a 90% discount). By the end of this course, you will learn and understand the fundamentals of the Linux operating system. Once you complete the course, you will be able to apply that knowledge in a useful and practical way and you will receive a certificate of completion to keep for your records. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, how can you afford to miss this class? Get ahead in your career or take up a new hobby. Be sure to visit the page for more Udemy coupons and promo codes.

edX Cyber Monday Sales

This Black Friday, exclusive edX coupon codes will give you the chance to enjoy major savings on online education. edX offers all kinds of online courses, programs, and degrees in fields like architecture, science, electronic, and law. It also offers courses from leading universities like Harvard and MIT. For Cyber Monday and Cyber Week, edX will let you learn online for cheaper than ever before. If you need to get more education for work or if you just want to get ahead on your next lecture for the upcoming semester, get the course you need from edX.

One of our top picks for the pre-Black Friday sales courses include a free Microsoft data course (plus $99 for the final certificate). You can get a powerful and interesting course on data science, specifically Power BI. The product team from Microsoft will give you a series of short, lecture-based videos plus you will also have quizzes, demos, and hands-on labs to make sure you fully understand the content. This is a six week introductory course where you receive a verified certificate at the end. For more information, check out these edX coupons and offers for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials.

Rosetta Stone Cyber Week Promotions

Rosetta Stone is the ultimate online education service for learning languages. If you're planning any trips away, you won't want to miss out on Rosetta Stone promo codes for Black Friday. Save big on language courses in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and dozens more. There’s never a bad time to learn a language and Cyber Week is a great opportunity to get a new skill for a great price.

Gift someone the gift of language this Christmas and holiday season. Past discounts have included up to 55% off monthly language courses. This means, you can see a Rosetta Stone discount or promo code for courses costing as low as $5.99 a month for 24 months. This can result in savings up to $105+. Start learning a language today to get ahead in school or at work. You can also learn a new language as a hobby or because you set a resolution to travel more in 2020.

Conclusion

This Black Friday, rather than simply investing in gadgets and toys, why not learn a whole new skill? Companies like edX and Udemy give you the opportunity to expand your knowledge in countless ways. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone offers some of the best online language training around. With exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, you can learn more for less. We will be updating our coupons daily to make sure you get the best deals around for maximum savings. With Black Friday rapidly approaching, you should read more about the best Black Friday deals and sales here.