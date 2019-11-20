This space-saving vacuum is over 50% off before Black Friday

Airline baggage fees are out of control. That’s why frequent travelers often choose to limit themselves to just a carry-on. It’s cheaper, the airline can’t lose it, and you can get out of the airport faster too. Still, there are times when a carry-on just doesn't have quite enough space for all of your essentials, which is what makes the Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit a must-have if you plan on traveling during the holidays.

The Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit provides an easy and economical way to increase space within your luggage. Simply put your clothes into the provided vacuum bags, seal them up, and use the pump to safely remove excess air. The end result is that it reduces the volume of your packed items by as much as 70 percent, so you can limit — or potentially avoid altogether — paying extra fees.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/jFK-biHzLeI

Then, when you aren’t traveling, Dr. Save offers a brilliant way to save space around your home. If you are like most people and pack away your seasonal clothes, simply store them using the Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit. They’ll compress down to a footprint that’s extremely tiny so they won’t take up a lot of room in your closet. And, when you are ready to use those clothes again, just release the seal and they’ll fluff up back to normal.

Stop spending money on excessive baggage fees. Travel light without having to compromise with the Dr. Save Vacuum Travel Kit, discounted this Black Friday to just $32.99, a savings of 52 percent off the regular price.

