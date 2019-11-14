Deal

Amazon offers deep discounts on popular Bluetooth speakers for 1 day only

Amazon has slashed the price of several DOSS speakers to all-time lows.

If you want to pump up the volume for your holiday parties you're going to need a good Bluetooth speaker. And Amazon has a bunch of great ones to choose from today as part of a one-day sale that brings all-time-low prices on several high-rated DOSS speakers.

First up is the DOSS Soundbox XL for $45, a new all-time low and down from its usual $70 price tag. This speaker features a 20 watt driver and a 12W subwoofer. It uses Bluetooth 4.0 for a 33-foot maximum connection and it has a 10 hour playtime claim when volume is at 50 percent.

Next, is the DOSS Soundbox Pro for $35 instead of the usual $50. It also features 20 watt stereo sound and an “active extra bass” button. There’s also an LED around the edge of the grill that can beat in time to the music with six different colors and three light patterns. It supports a Bluetooth 4.2 connection up to 66 feet away. The speaker also has an IPX5 rating, which means its water resistant against heavy rain or a poorly directed water hose. It can’t stand up to partial or full submerging, however.

Finally, we like the DOSS e-go for $25, the all-time low and down from its usual price that fluctuates between $38 and $40. It also has an IPX6 rating, which means it stands up to a little more water than the Soundbox Pro.

