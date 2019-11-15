The Home Depot - Shop for Black Friday Appliances

Shop The Home Depot Appliances this Black Friday 2019

During The Home Depot Black Friday 2018, shoppers were able to save up to 40% off on select kitchen appliances at The Home Depot. Some of the discounts that were available last year included $600 savings on appliance packages for the kitchen.

This year, The Home Depot will also be having up to 40% off on The Home Depot's “Appliance Special Buys.” Like last year, you can save up to $600 instantly when you shop appliances. On top of that, The Home Depot is offering free delivery on select appliance purchases of $393 or more.

When does The Home Depot Black Friday start?

Fill the heart of your home with smart appliances to make everyday life easier for you. Black Friday discounts already started on November 6th and will last through December 5th. So this Black Friday 2019, look for discounts on these first-rate home appliances to assemble your dream kitchen at The Home Depot:

Best The Home Depot Black Friday Appliances in Sale

1. Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel/ 28 cubic feet

This top-rated Samsung refrigerator comes in three color finishes: Black Stainless, Stainless Steel, and Tuscan Stainless to streamline with your kitchen's style. It is Wi-Fi and Bixby Enabled, which allows you to control and monitor your fridge wherever you are. It is fitted with FlexZone drawers to make organization easy.

You can also enjoy four different temperature settings so you can choose the right settings for your needs. The Twin cooling plus feature makes sure that humidity levels are on point to help prevent spoilage or freezer burn. You can check out this refrigerator this Black Friday at The Home Depot.

The original price is $2,999.00. During The Home Depot Black Friday appliance sale, you can get yours for only $1,798.00. That's right - you can save $1,201.00 on this Samsung refrigerator during the Black Friday sale.

2. GE Adora 1.9 cubic feet Over the Range Microwave in Black Slate with Sensor Cooking

The beautiful black slate finish of this microwave oven is not only for aesthetics, but it also resists fingerprints and smudges. Upgrade the look of your kitchen with this modern-looking appliance. This microwave lets you enjoy your favorite dishes with just one touch when you create a custom setting to cook it. It can steam cook rice and vegetables. You can adjust the power level according to what you need. Experience its innovative steam cleaning function as it wipes messes away on its own. Simplify your tasks with GE's up-to-date technology.

The original price tag of the microwave is $519.00. This Black Friday, you can get your GE microwave for as low as $298.00.

3. KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This Retro stylish mixer comes in a plethora of colors and is an impressive addition to your kitchen. It features a 10-speed solid-state control c/o its high-performance 325-Watt motor. Marvel at its excellent usability with its tilt-back head to access the bowl and beaters easily. Create a variety of dishes with the help of this mixer. From homemade pasta, bread, and even ice cream, you can do it all with this hand mixer. There is a limited quantity available for this KitchenAid stand mixer, especially with the discounted prices.

For only a short time, you can get your KitchenAid mixer for as low as $379.99 on select colors during The Home Depot Black Friday sale.

4. LG Electronics Front Control Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher with QuadWash

Fit your smart kitchen with a dishwasher that is Smart Home enabled so you can monitor and operate remotely. This beautifully finished LG dishwasher uses the new QuadWash system using high-pressure water jets for maximum cleaning coverage. You may also customize how you arrange the dishes with 3rd Rack, so everything fits! Load and go with this dishwasher. Check the status of your dishwasher anytime and anywhere by downloading the LG SmartThinQ app on your smartphone or use Google Assistant.

The original price of this dishwasher is $899.00. This Black Friday, you can get your LG dishwasher for only $598.00.

5. Whirlpool Electric Range with 5-Elements and Frozen Bake Technology

Get dinner to the table in no time with the Whirlpool Electric Range dual-element stove top that allows you to fit smaller pans and expands to fit larger pots. Frozen items need no thawing with the Frozen Bake Technology which saves you a ton of time you sometimes don't have. Guests running a little late? Keep food warm with its low-powered element and give them a warm welcome. A self-cleaning program automatically cleans the oven sans harsh chemicals or special cleaners.

The original price of this oven is $849.00. During the Black Friday sale, you can get your Whirlpool stove top for only $598.00.

The Home Depot Black Friday Sale 2019

The Home Depot Black Friday discounts have already started. There are plenty of kitchen appliances that are on huge markdowns during this period until the end of Cyber Week. The supplies are limited, so now is the perfect time to compare the different models and choose the right appliance for your kitchen.

Black Friday sale at The Home Depot is one of the best in the market when it comes to improving your home, upgrading your kitchen, and getting the most out of your money.