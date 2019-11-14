Dyson Black Friday 2019 - Top products and best prices

Top products to look out for during Dyson Black Friday 2019

There is a certain expectation when you hear the word “Dyson.” This brand is known for its beautifully designed yet efficient machines backed by advanced technology. When Black Friday comes around, you bet there is going to be a lot of buzz surrounding Dyson Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales.

Does Dyson do Black Friday deals?

If you are asking yourself, “does Dyson do Black Friday deals?”, then ease your mind because the answer is yes. In fact, during the Dyson Black Friday 2018 sale, lucky shoppers received up to 40% off on different Dyson vacuum models.

Many Dyson products will go on sale during this year's Black Friday too. Last year, shoppers were able to save hundreds of dollars on humidifiers, air purifiers, and hairdryers through Dyson.com.

When does Dyson Black Friday start?

In 2018, Dyson started releasing their Black Friday promotions on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Even though Dyson has been tight-lipped on the official start date of their Black Friday sale, there is a big chance that Dysons is planning to roll out the same plan this year. Plan ahead, mark November 27, 2019, in your calendar, and start saving.

Extra tip: Last year, the Dyson V8 & the Dyson V10 Animal and Absolute cordless vacuums were quick to sell out. If you have your eyes set on grabbing a Dyson vacuum this year, make sure you check as soon as possible every day starting on November 27th.

1. Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete

When Dyson released their hair dryer, it broker barriers. The Dyson Airwrap styler takes Dyson's innovation to new heights. This styler is the winner of the 2019 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award. Using Dyson's motor and aerodynamics, they created what they call the “Coanda effect” that allows people to curl and create waves on their hair. The best part about it is that this device does not use heat, which means that your hair will not get damaged from the high temperature.

2. Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

Dyson's innovative hair dryer stands out from the other hair dryers in the market. Its engineering is unique and revolutionary, allowing fast hair drying with no extreme heat. Unlike other hair dryers, you can dry your hair without damaging it. Instead of using heat, the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer uses Dyson's V9 motor and Air Multiplier™ technology, which allows the device to create enough pressure and velocity of controlled air to enable fast drying. When you purchase this device through Dyson.com, you can enjoy 2-year warranty that covers both parts and labor. Terms and conditions apply so visit Dyson's official website for more information.

Dyson normally retails for $399.99. The average market price of this hair dryer during Black Friday is around $350.

3. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum

Dyson vacuums are likely going to be a Black Friday deal this year. We recommend to keep your eye out on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum. Its powerful torque drive delivers powerful cleaning all the time, whether on hard floors or carpets. The stiff nylon bristles go deep into the carpet for up to 60 times a second to remove dirt. The carbon fiber filaments make sure to pick up fine dirt and dust on hard floors. You can choose the right cleaning mode for the task you will perform and monitors your machine's performance in real time through the LCD screen.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum normally retails for $699.99, but you can get in on the pre-Black Friday sales and get yours for a $100 off with this Dyson discount.

4. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleans even the most stubborn dust and particles on your floors with the powerful suction of the V10 digital motor. This masterful torque head design generates fourteen cyclones to sling tiny particles into its chamber. But don't fret because the fully-sealed filtration system can trap 99.97% of particles in and thus releases cleaner air. Although Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner is powerful, you will still be able to hear each other while using this powerful cleaning machine as it is engineered to keep the sound levels down. For your convenience, this vacuum model can also quickly transform into a handheld vacuum so that you can easily take it out to your car or clean tight spaces around the house. For your Dyson cordless vacuum Black Friday deal hunt, this is a great vacuum clear to keep in mind this year.

If you do not want to spend $599.99 on the latest model, then the V10 is a great choice for only $399.99. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner normally retails for $599.99, but you can purchase yours now with a $200.00 discount using this Hotwire promo.

5. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifier heater

Pollutants are invisible to the eye but create a lot of damage to your health. Let this Dyson purifier/heater setup a level of protection around your home and family. The Air Multiplier technology makes sure the air flows continuously and passes through the filter completely. It removes 99.97% of allergens in the surrounding air including ultrafine particles like pollen, pet dander and bacteria. With its remote control and voice control, purify the air in your home space easily.

6. Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy vacuum cleaner

Touted as the only vacuum that you do not need to replace or wash filters from, this heavy weight upright vacuum does the job extra good for homes with pets. Deep clean your home from pet hair and dander as the tangle-free turbine tool can remove hair from upholstery and carpets easily. The Dyson Cinetic science designed ultra-efficient cyclones trap dust without clogging and there is no need for filter maintenance as well. With one click, empty the contents into the garbage, easy-peasy.

This vacuum normally retails for $699.99. For a limited-time, you can save $250 on your Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy vacuum cleaner. Get yours for only $449.99 with this Dyson discount.

7. Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan

Get access to a stream of uninterrupted, purified air with the Dyson Pure Cool. It is a tower fan that captures ultrafine particles surrounding it such as fine dust and pollen, and passes it through a filter to clean the air. It is certified asthma and allergy friendly, so you and your family are protected. The Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 purifying fan is very safe and easy to use. This is a great option because you do not need to worry about fast-spinning blades.

Make the most out of Dyson Black Friday

Dyson products can be quite expensive. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the best opportunities to save on Dyson items and its leading technology.

Last year, many were able to catch discounts on Dyson vacuums during Black Friday 2018. This year, you are likely to get discounts of up to 40% off on different vacuum models, fans, purifiers, and heaters.

