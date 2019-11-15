With deals like this, we don’t know if there will be anything left for Black Friday. It’s not enough that Amazon is selling the just-released Echo Dot with Clock for $45—a 25 percent discount on its $60 MSRP—it’s throwing in a free TP-Link Smart Plug Mini worth $23 to bootRemove non-product link. (If you haven’t done the math, that’s nearly 50 percent off the going rate.) I’ve already bought one and you should too.

The Echo Dot with Clock is absolutely that you think it is: A third-generation Echo Dot with an LED display under its fabric-wrapped body for showing the time, temperature, or timers. But even without the display, the speaker is a great addition to any home, with excellent sound, superb smarts, and an excellent space-saving design. And of course, Alexa will always be ready to answer your queries or do what she’s asked, like turning on a lamp plugged into the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.

My colleagues like to make fun of my love of smart plugs, and it’s true, I have way too many in my home. Among the plugs in my home are Aukey, Amazon, Satechi, and Wemo, but my favorite by far is the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini. Not only is it easy to set up and requires little to no troubleshooting, it’s also extremely small, so you won’t block other outlets when it’s plugged in. And it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you’re not tied to the Echo. It’s so good, I’ll be using the one I just bought to replace one of the troublesome ones in my home.

So while I can’t guarantee this deal won’t drop even lower on Black Friday, I can assure you that you won’t regret the purchase. So go grab it while you still can.

This story, "You need this Echo Dot with Clock smart plug bundle deal in your life" was originally published by TechHive .