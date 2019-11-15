Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 114: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X review, Black Friday PC deals, MacBook Pro 16

Today's show covers Gordon's review of AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X, Alaina dives into the PC deals she's seeing so far for Black Friday, and the announcement of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray review AMD’s monstrous Ryzen 9 3950X, which we dubbed “an epic end-zone dance over Intel.” Yes, AMD’s 16-core processor reigns supreme as the most powerful consumer CPU we’ve ever seen.

After that, we (but mostly Alaina) digs into what to expect from Black Friday PC sales, from prebuilts to processors, and explain which on-sale computer hardware is safe to snag now without suffering from buyer’s remorse after Thanksgiving. Finally, we take a peek at the new MacBook Pro 16, a.k.a. Apple’s apology letter to Mac enthusiasts with hand pain from those absolutely dreadful butterfly keyboards.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 114 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

