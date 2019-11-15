The Full Nerd ep. 114: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X review, Black Friday PC deals, MacBook Pro 16

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray review AMD’s monstrous Ryzen 9 3950X, which we dubbed “an epic end-zone dance over Intel.” Yes, AMD’s 16-core processor reigns supreme as the most powerful consumer CPU we’ve ever seen.

After that, we (but mostly Alaina) digs into what to expect from Black Friday PC sales, from prebuilts to processors, and explain which on-sale computer hardware is safe to snag now without suffering from buyer’s remorse after Thanksgiving. Finally, we take a peek at the new MacBook Pro 16, a.k.a. Apple’s apology letter to Mac enthusiasts with hand pain from those absolutely dreadful butterfly keyboards.

