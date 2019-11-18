Deal

Beat the Black Friday rush and save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2 right now

Amazon is selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for $150, 25 percent off the retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen.

It might not be as smart as the Apple Watch smartwatch, but if you want a fitness tracker that looks great and lasts long, the Fitbit Versa 2 is for you—and today it's at a can't-beat-it price. Amazon is selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for $150 today, 25 percent off its MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Versa 2 uses a similar “squircle” face design that is so famous on the Apple Watch. It has a 1.34-inch OLED display that we really liked in our Versa 2 review. It’s also rocking NFC for contactless payments, and it’s packing Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant. And as this is a Fitbit device, the wearable has very good fitness tracking, and it’s even built to go into the swimming pool. It also has sleep tracking, and a Fitbit OS update in December will add a Smart Wake feature that will be more intelligent about when it buzzes you out of your sleep cycle.

Despite it looks, the Versa 2 is definitely more of a fitness tracker than a true smartwatch.  For example, there's no maps or messaging app, and Alexa isn't as integrated as Google Assistant or Siri. Ans while the Versa 2 has a Spotify app, it’s little more than a glorified remote for your phone. Despite its limitations we really liked it as an alternative to the Apple Watch, at half the price.

If you want to save a little more, Costco also has a deal on the Fitbit Versa 2. The retailer is selling the Versa 2 for $140 and it includes an olive-colored strap in addition to a black one. However, you need to be a Costco member to take advantage of the deal.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
