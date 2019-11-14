Black Friday Gift Ideas - Best Tech Gifts for Him and Her

If your better half is a tech lover, you might be considering surprising them with a holiday gift. However, tech gadgets are not that cheap. The good news is that you can make them more affordable if you find the right discount code.

Black Friday is around the corner, and top brands will have a huge sale for this holiday. Here are some major companies and gift ideas from each brand to you to consider when choosing gifts for tech lovers. You can find all of the top offers on our Black Friday 2019 coupon page.

Apple

Apple is the most prestigious brand, and you can’t go wrong with products from this company. Think about the perfect gadget to give to a person you are buying the gift for and choose accordingly. You can find a tempting offer for Apple Watch Series 3, which starts at $199.99.

Those who keep up with trends might want new AirPods with custom engraving, which starts at $159.

All the Apple offers listed on our website come with free shipping. If you are buying a gift for yourself, you may even consider a trade-in to get a more affordable deal.

In the pre Black Friday sale, you can find discounts on iPhone 11 Pro up to 40% with qualifying trade-in. If you don't want to wait until the Black Friday to buy an Apple gift, check here for the offer.

OnePlus

OnePlus is one of the brands that announced some of their deals for the upcoming Black Friday. The great news is that you don’t need a promo code, and you will get 10% off on the 7T attach bundle. If you are a student, you can get the 10% coupon even before Black Friday.

Check out the OnePlus shop on PCWorld to learn more about all available promotions. If you find what you like, utilize the offer immediately because it may expire soon.

During the days leading up to Black Friday, you can still find discounts up to 10% off. If you don't want to wait until the Black Friday to shop for OnePlus gifts, check here the best early deals for this Black Friday.

Best Buy

Best Buy has millions of clients that love buying tech products in their stores. The reason is simple – you can find anything you need here. That ranges from laptop and TVs to appliances and gadgets.

The shop offers free shipping if you meet the minimum order of $35, and those who sign up to their newsletter may expect a special coupon code and attractive discounts.

Take a look at Best Buy promotions on PCWorld, but don’t forget that all deals are time-sensitive. If you don’t use them before the expiration date, you risk losing the opportunity to save a lot of money!

If you would rather shop early before Black Friday, you can find a Best Buy coupon for up to 20% off small appliances. Visit our pre-Black Friday page to view an entire list of top discounts that are going on now.

Samsung

Samsung is another company that shared its Black Friday promotions already. If you are looking for a 4K QLED TV, you can get up to 50% off if you shop online. It is a unique deal that you can’t afford to miss if you want to enjoy the best picture quality.

Other Samsung coupons are available at PCWorld right now. A special sale allows you to save up to 40% off washers, but keep in mind that the offer might expire soon!

You can save up to $2,000 off on 4K TVs even before Black Friday begins by shopping through PCWorld. If you’re looking for a different Samsung product, check out our entire collection of Black Friday gifts and coupons to find the best discount for you.

Garmin

Garmin manufactures a wide range of products, but their smartwatches are most popular among the users. The company has special discounts ready for those who sign up to get news and updates, and free ground shipping is available on all orders that meet the $25 minimum.

If you want to surprise someone with a smartwatch, how about using one of Garmin discounts we have available?

You can find the best time-sensitive deals, including Garmin offer and a 10% off sitewide offer once you register your first device. To browse all of our other Garmin discounts, be sure to check out our main page for Black Friday sales and coupons.

Shopping Tech Gadgets on Black Friday 2019

Finding the perfect gift for a tech gadget enthusiast is simple and fun when you use shop using our Black Friday PCWorld ads. We collect all the best discounts on popular tech products including phones, smartwatches, and tablets so you can give great gifts while saving money in the process.