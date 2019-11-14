Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium just hit a crazy low price

Why yell at your computer when you can command it with your voice? Today, B&H Photo Video has a solid deal on Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium for $50Remove non-product link, $150 off its original MSRP and $20 less than we've ever seen it.

The sale is for the disc-based version and is not available for download. In the box you get the software, a headset and USB adapter. The software can be used to dictate a document, write an email, post to social media, and control and launch programs. Version 13 came out in 2014 so it isn’t the latest edition of Dragon’s voice dictation and command software. Still, it’s an excellent suite and we loved it when we reviewed NaturallySpeaking 13 five years ago. We thought it had excellent voice dictation accuracy, and that at times it could be faster than typing with good diction.

So if you need to give your fingers a rest from typing then NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium is an excellent choice. It beats the built-in dictation for Windows and at today's price you'd be crazy not to try it out.

[Today’s deal: Nuance Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 for $50 at B&H Photo VideoRemove non-product link]