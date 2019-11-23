Grab this $150 action cam bundle at Black Friday pricing of $40

For outdoor enthusiasts, action cams have practically become a necessity. After all, if you don’t have footage of your wild adventure, how can you prove that it ever happened? But cameras in this category can vary in quality and features — and they tend to be expensive too — which means that shoppers need to do their homework before they invest.

If you’ve been looking for an action camera that checks all the boxes, but you need to stick to a budget, then check out this one from Electronic Avenue — offered now at special Black Friday prices. It boasts a 12 MP HD wide angle lens that’ll let you capture stunning video footage as well as breathtaking still shots, it’s waterproof so you can submerge it in up to 30 feet of water, and the battery is big enough to let you record up to 3 hours of HD quality footage.

Add all that up and you’ll quickly find that this camera likely offers the best bang for your buck. But the value doesn’t end there. This action camera also comes with an accessory pack which includes an assortment of mounting hardware. With other cams, you’d be forced to spend extra on these items, so having the opportunity to get them all together in one package is hard to pass up.

Put simply, the Electronic Avenue HD waterproof action camera offers all you’ll need at a price that’s insanely affordable. And, you can get it in one of four colors to suit your style. Purchase one in silver, pink, blue, or black right now for just $39.99, a savings of 73 percent off retail.

