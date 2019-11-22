Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This pocket translator is on sale at pre-Black Friday savings

Technology has effectively rendered the world a smaller place. That means, now more than ever, that it’s important to be able to talk with people from other countries. Of course, not all of us took to our foreign language classes in high school, so conversing in a new tongue can be a bit challenging for some. That's why there's the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant, offered now with special Black Friday pricing.

The ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is all you’ll need to converse with people around the globe. It combines AI, live human interaction, audio transcribing, and smart recording technologies that allow for real time translation of twelve different languages. It’s perfect for travelers, business people, or anyone else who needs to break down barriers to communication.

If, for instance, you go to a foreign country but can’t speak the language, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant will do the talking for you. Simply record your speech and it’ll verbally translate your words in the language of your choosing. Or, if required, you can use their premium live interpreting services, which are available 24/7.

Don’t let language barriers keep you from traveling and experiencing life. Get the message across with the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant, available in your choice of black, silver, red, or green, for just $59 — a savings of 40 percent off the MSRP today.

 
