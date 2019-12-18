The powerful antivirus software is now more powerful with options to include a VPN, identity monitoring and more. Right now, choose an annual plan instead of monthly and you'll unlock some serious savings. Get a year of Norton 360 Standard for just $39.99 (typically $79.99), Norton 360 Deluxe drops $50 to just $49.99, Norton 360 with Lifelock drops $50 to $99.99 and the full blown Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus goes from $349.99 down to $299.99. See the Head over to Norton's site and see the deals right here. (Note: toggle from "monthly" to "annual" for the savings)
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Norton Antivirus Discounted Up To 50% Right Now - Deal Alert
Today's Best Tech Deals
Picked by PCWorld's Editors
Top Deals On Great Products
Picked by Techconnect's Editors
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Coupon Codes
-
eBay coupons for December 2019
58% off JBL T450BT wireless Bluetooth headphones on eBay
-
Lenovo coupons for December 2019
$100 off your next purchase - Lenovo discount
-
Microsoft sales for December 2019
Students & parents get 10% off sitewide at Microsoft
-
iRobot coupons for December 2019
$510 savings on Roomba i7 + Braava Mop bundle
-
Newegg promo codes for December 2019
50% off Newegg's refurbished outlet
-
HP coupon codes for December 2019
Take $10 off on $50 accessories order with HP coupon code