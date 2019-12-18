Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Norton Antivirus Discounted Up To 50% Right Now - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

norton antivirus
Symantec

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The powerful antivirus software is now more powerful with options to include a VPN, identity monitoring and more. Right now, choose an annual plan instead of monthly and you'll unlock some serious savings. Get a year of Norton 360 Standard for just $39.99 (typically $79.99), Norton 360 Deluxe drops $50 to just $49.99, Norton 360 with Lifelock drops $50 to $99.99 and the full blown Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus goes from $349.99 down to $299.99.  See the Head over to Norton's site and see the deals right here. (Note: toggle from "monthly" to "annual" for the savings)

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes