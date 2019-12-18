Norton Antivirus Discounted Up To 50% Right Now - Deal Alert

The powerful antivirus software is now more powerful with options to include a VPN, identity monitoring and more. Right now, choose an annual plan instead of monthly and you'll unlock some serious savings. Get a year of Norton 360 Standard for just $39.99 (typically $79.99), Norton 360 Deluxe drops $50 to just $49.99, Norton 360 with Lifelock drops $50 to $99.99 and the full blown Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus goes from $349.99 down to $299.99. See the Head over to Norton's site and see the deals right here. (Note: toggle from "monthly" to "annual" for the savings)

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.