Black Friday Video Game Deals 2019

Black Friday 2019 is approaching, so now is your chance to secure some incredible savings. This year, Black Friday will be held on Friday, November 29th 2019, the day after Thanksgiving. While millions of US citizens will shop in-store, many decide to take advantage of the online offers across thousands of shops. If you haven't already, now is the chance to start your Christmas shopping as you are sure to save crazy money on some jaw-dropping discounts.

Where to buy Games on Black Friday?

If you are a gamer in search for new gear, keep your eyes peeled for all the latest Black Friday discount codes for consoles, games, accessories, and more. You can expect some incredible money-saving offers from shops like G2A, Newegg, and Microsoft, who take part in Black Friday every single year.

PS4 and accessories

PS4 is one the most wanted video game consoles, and the prices at the moment vary between $200 and $350, depending on the chosen model and bundle. Keep an eye out for those Black Friday bundle deals and expect PS4 bundles with 4-5 games starting at $200, PS4 Gold Headset for $70, and $20 games such as MediEvil and Days Gone.

How much is the PS4 going to cost this Black Friday?

Last year, during Black Friday, it was possible to find discounts up to $100 off for the bundle with PS4 Pro 1T. If the same scenario repeats this year, be prepared to find similar discounts from Newegg, G2A, Microsoft, and similar shops.

How much will PS4 games be during Black Friday 2019?

During last year's Black Friday, it was possible to find several offers for PS4 consoles and games, such as G2A, that knocked off over 66% off on select games. You will find similar deals for Xbox and Nintendo Switch games, with savings up to 22% off. Prepare to to come across similar offers during Black Friday 2019.

Xbox Consoles and accessories

Currently, Xbox One can be purchased from $200 and up to $600 depending on the selected editions and bundles. Pay special attention to the gaming bundles with Free Game Passes - notice that the usual signatures costs approximately $15/month! Heads up - if you come across a bundle that offers the Game Pass alone for more than $200, then you have encountered a fake deal.

How much is Xbox One going to be this Black Friday?

Offer last year: The Xbox One S has been bundled in a variety of ways over the last two years, offering a multitude of package savings. The Xbox One X has seen its initial price lowered, but now comes standard packaged with a free game for $500.

Last year saw the Xbox One S hit an all-time low of $189 at almost all major retailers, while a handful of package deals included a free game for $249. This year could feature additional packaged deal, including additional accessories, Game Pass subscriptions, and more.

Nintendo Switch

Pre-Black Friday deals will land you a brand new Nintendo Switch from $110 up to $300. The different editions and games included affect the final price, for instance the Nintendo Switch Pikachu & Eevee Edition currently costs $471 while the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle is available for $399.

How much is Nintendo Switch going to cost this Black Friday?

Here are some of the best discounts during Black Friday 2018 were:

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + a $50 gift card for $299 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299 (incl. a Switch console with Mario Kart 8 game built in + extra dock, left & right Joy-Con controllers)

This year, the offers in stock will include bundles - games and accessories! Also, the best offers will come with gift cards to add even more value to your purchase.

What You Can Expect This Black Friday

You can expect some serious savings on best-selling games like Grand Theft Auto V, Fallout 76, Monster Hunter: World, FIFA 20 and more. Plus, save big on pop culture toys and collectables merchandise for Minecraft, Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart and more. If you have a gamer in the family, you will find some incredible offers on ideal gifts for Christmas. Save on wireless controllers, gaming T-shirts, Pop! Vinyls, figurines, and more that are suitable for all ages. You can also expect a range of Microsoft coupon codes and discounts for discounts on Surface Pros, Surface Go's, Surface Laptops, and more.

If you are looking for a new gaming laptop, you are guaranteed to save money this Black Friday. You will be able to save on best-selling brands like ASUS, GIGABYTE, Acer, and more from Newegg. Treat yourself to a new solid-state drive, hard drive, noise-canceling headphones, or Nest thermostat this Black Friday from Newegg.

Products to Keep Your Eyes Peeled For:

Keep your eyes peeled for discounts on:

The brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

The newly advanced Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controllers from Microsoft

Newegg's all-new DJI Mavic Mini Intelligent drone

The best-selling Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones



So, if you are looking to save on items like Samsung 4K TVs, ASRock motherboards, Acer gaming monitors, and more, be sure to visit PCWorld this Black Friday for incredible savings. Scroll through hundreds of money-saving coupons, and save money by simply entering your promo codes, coupons, and time-limited Black Friday offers at the checkout.