Amazon's blowing out wireless chargers and power banks, today only

The Black Friday run-up continues with some great deals from Amazon on all kinds of wireless chargers and mobile accessories. The one-day blowout sale features deals on Qi wireless charging pads, car mounts, power banks, and more from popular brands like Belkin, iOttie, and Mophie.

Here are our favorite deals from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Wednesday, Pacific time.

Most wireless charging pads are nondescript pucks that come in black or white. The iOttie Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad for $22.65, on the other hand, adds a little style to your nightstand. This is the all-time low for the wireless charger, and handily beats the $32 to $40 it usually sells for. The pad is Qi-certified and features a fabric covering, an anti-slip ring, and a USB-C wall charger.

Next, we’ve got another iOttie product with the iOttie Easy One Touch 2 car mount for $11.94, well below its typical $16 to $18 price. The car mount uses a suction cup, but if your car is still rocking a CD player, there’s a version that fits into the disc slot.

Finally, there’s a Belkin 10,000mAh power bank for $24.49—another all-time low and a far sight cheaper than a normal price that’s jumped between $30 and $38 this year. You can find slightly cheaper 10K power banks, but not with a well known name like Belkin attached to it.

Amazon’s one-day sale packs in 20 items in total, so these are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the full thing too see what else is on offer—but act fast, because these deals disappear at midnight.

