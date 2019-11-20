Deal

Amazon owns Ring, but its Spotlight Cam is $60 cheaper at B&H today

Ring's Spotlight Cam is an excellent addition to a DIY home security system, especially at today's price of $139.

You can increase the security of your home for $60 less than usual today. B&H Photo Video is selling the battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam for $139. This camera/porch light hybrid usually costs $199.

The Ring Spotlight Cam features 1080p video capture, a 140-degree field of view, built-in mic and speakers, motion detection, and night vision functionality. This is the battery-powered version, which should last about six months on a single charge. 

As we said in our Ring Spotlight vs. Ring Floodlight explainer, we’d advise placing the Spotlight Cam somewhere relatively convenient in order to get up there and recharge the battery when necessary. You could also pick up Ring's solar charger accessory for $49 if you have a good amount of sunlight and don't want to worry about recharging the batteries too much.

We reviewed the Spotlight Cam in 2017, and revisited it in 2018, and really liked it both times. We felt it was ideal for those darker spots around your home and yard that would be particularly ripe for intrusion.

The Ring Spotlight Cam should have no trouble illuminating the average yard, and we thought the camera's image quality was excellent, as was motion detection. It also worked seamlessly with other Ring products for a solid DIY security set-up.

[Today’s deal: Ring Spotlight Cam for $139 at B&H.]

This story, "Amazon owns Ring, but its Spotlight Cam is $60 cheaper at B&H today" was originally published by TechHive.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
