5 Recommended Data Storage Solutions from Western Digital

Nowadays, there are many ways to store your files, personal data, and pictures across different cloud services and external hard disks. It's no longer expensive to buy an additional hard disk, and it's so easy to connect it with a cable to your laptop or desktop PC. We have tested out five Western Digital hard drives - check out their brief reviews below. For bargain Western Digital offers, visit PCWorld coupons and the top verified promos.

Western Digital's Blue HDD



This WD Blue PC Desktop hard drive comes with a capacity of up to 6TB and meets the legendary quality of Western Digital storage solutions. You can buy this Blue Hard Disc Drive from $36.99 when you opt for the 500MB and 32MB cache size version. Backup all of your important files from your laptop or desktop PC with one of Western Digital's top performing hard drives. It comes with a 2-year warranty and is compatible with Windows versions 7, 8.1, and 10, as well as with macOS Sierra and Sierra El Capitan. This hard drive is a great budget choice for gamers thanks to its 72000RPM ensuring great processing speed.

My Cloud



My Cloud is an alternative storage solution from Western Digital. Its great advantage is its wireless connection with your home devices. Not only can you backup your data from your phone, laptop, and tablet but you can also create backup copies of your HDD storage drives. Additionally, share photos and stream music with the help of My Cloud. Choose between the single-and dual-drive options that My Cloud comes with, starting at $189.99 with a 30-day money-back guarantee. For a limited time, you can buy the Single 4TB Drive with a $10 discount with PCWorld coupons.

WD My Passport

My Passport has an ultra-thin and modern design. Starting at $59.99 for 1TB, this external storage comes with a built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which provides extra protection for your personal data. You can immediately start using it by simply connecting the cable from the sales box. My Passport comes in three different colors to choose from: blue, red, and classic black. It also comes in three different capacities. Choose from 1TB up to 5TB depending on your needs and preferences. A more advanced version of My Passport would be My Passport Ultra, with included easy-to-use auto-backup software. On the other hand, Mac users can choose My Passport for Mac for only $89.99 and 2TB capacity.

WD My Book Duo

This model comes with the stunning 28TB capacity RAID storage. For what you get, the price of $259.99 is a deal you don't want to miss out on. The massive storage capacity on My Book Duo will allow you to store backup files from numerous computers and devices, including media files such as DSLR and drone pictures, films, and more. This drive isn't as slim given it's capacity and compared to other Western Digital hard drives, but its design is true to WD's style and will not disappoint. The RAID storage guarantees high-speed and quality storage of all your files in one place.





WD My Passport Wireless

Last but not least, who doesn't love wireless devices? My Passport Wireless might be the handiest external hard drive out there. There is no cable involved, making it so convenient to carry around with you on your commute or holiday. Copy photos any time by simply inserting an external memory card into it. The 2TB version is currently on sale with a $30 discount and you can get it for $149.99. A slick Western Digital design, all-day battery life and inbuilt 802.11ac technology are just part of this model's characteristics making it a must-buy.

Whichever hard drive you choose, you can be sure that Western Digital will meet your needs and provide professional technical support. The three-year-long guarantee isn't a marketing trick - the WD external hard drives are high-quality, long-lasting, and elegantly designed HDD's that will please even the most demanding users.