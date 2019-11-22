AMD's superb $450 Radeon RX 5700 XT is just $370 at Newegg today

Newegg is making it easier to get into 1440p gaming with a card that also has some extra oomph to sample 4K gaming. The online retailer is selling a reference Radeon RX 5700 XT from Asus for $370Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCUUVV27. That’s a whopping $80 off MSRP, $40 off Newegg’s regular price for this card, and about $20 below the cheapest RX 5700 XT you can find on Amazon. To use the checkout code you will have to sign up for Newegg’s daily deals newsletter.

While Asus slapped its name on the box, this is really an AMD reference card. We saw something similar last week with Dell’s $280 sale price on the Radeon RX 5700 (which is still available).

The Radeon RX 5700 XT supports a no-compromises 1440p gaming experience. The card’s performance offers a performance bump over our current choice as the best 1440p graphics card, the XT-less Radeon RX 5700. This GPU should scream on 60Hz and high refresh rate 1440p monitors alike, even if you turn on all the eye candy in your games. In addition to gaming on 1440p at Ultra, you can also use the RX 5700 XT for 4K gaming, though you will have to dial back to High settings.

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 series cards pack in a lot of cutting-edge technical goodies, too, including PCIe 4.0 compatibility, GDDR6 VRAM, and AMD’s RDNA architecture for improved power efficiency.

In addition to the graphics card, you also get AMD’s Raise the Game bundle for free. The bundle includes three free months of Microsoft’s superb Xbox Game Pass for PC, as well as your choice of either Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

