Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2019

A bit of everything exists on Amazon, and fortunately for Black Friday shoppers, much of it is on sale. As expected, the retail giant has slashed prices on its own Kindles, Echo devices, and Fire TV sticks, but you’ll also find great discounts on everything from gaming accessories and laptops to dash cams and wireless chargers.

Below, we’ve collected the best tech-related offers. If you want to see what Amazon’s competitors are offering, though, head over to our main roundup of this year’s best Black Friday deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Amazon devices

Echo smart speakers

Fire TV streaming devices

Fire tablets

Kindles

Séamus Bellamy/IDG The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is back at an all-time low.

Audio

Bluetooth speakers

Earbuds & Headphones

Soundbars

Bluetooth trackers

Dash Cams

Digital Cameras

DNA Test Kits

23andMe Of the sales for 23andMe, the full Health + Ancestry kit is the better deal. Curious about what you get with it? We cover that in our review.

External Hard Drives

Fitness Trackers

For the best discounts on Fitbit, Garmin, and more on Amazon and at other retailers, take a look at our list of the best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals.

Gaming Accessories

Controllers

Headsets

Keyboards

Mice

Mixed reality headsets

Razer This ultra-popular gaming mouse has hit an all-time low this Black Friday.

Game Consoles

Game Streaming Gear

Laptops

Non-gaming

For even more laptop bargains, check out our full list of hand-picked Black Friday laptop deals from a variety of retailers.

Networking

Routers

Wi-Fi range extenders

Gigabit switches

PC Components

CPU

CPU Coolers

Motherboard

RAM

Storage

Gordon Mah Ung Amazon's selection of PC components on sale isn't quite as extensive as Newegg's, but there are still a few great ones on CPU coolers and storage.

PC Monitors

Power Banks

Power Strips

$18 - Anker PowerPort Cube

(3 outlets, 3 USB ports, 5 ft cord)

Smart Home

Robot vacuums

Smart light switch

Smart plugs

Smart security cameras

Video doorbells

Jon Phillips/IDG

Smartphones

All Samsung Galaxy phones listed below include a free pair of Galaxy Buds

For more great sales on phones, check out our hand-picked Black Friday deals on Android phones from various retailers.

Tablets

TVs

For the best discounts, including those found on Amazon, check out our hand-picked Black Friday deals on TVs from various retailers.

USB Hubs

USB-C Hubs

$19 - Anker 5-in-1 USB C Adapter

(HDMI, SD and microSD card readers, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports)

(HDMI, SD and microSD card readers, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports) $30 - Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Adapter

(HDMI, 60W Power Delivery, 1Gbps Ethernet, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, SD and microSD card readers)

USB Car Charger

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers