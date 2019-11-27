Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2019

A bit of everything exists on Amazon, and fortunately for Black Friday shoppers, much of it is on sale. As expected, the retail giant has slashed prices on its own Kindles, Echo devices, and Fire TV sticks, but you’ll also find great discounts on everything from gaming accessories and laptops to dash cams and wireless chargers.
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Amazon devices
Echo smart speakers
Fire TV streaming devices
- $20 - Fire TV Stick
- $25 - Fire TV Stick 4K
- $90 - Fire TV Cube (2019)
- $130 - Fire TV Recast OTA DVR (2 tuners, 75 hours)
- $180 - Fire TV Recast OTA DVR (4 tuners, 150 hours)
Fire tablets
- $30 - Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB
- $60 - Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
- $50 - Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB
Kindles
Audio
Bluetooth speakers
- $21 - Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
- $99 - Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
- $199 - Bose SoundTouch 20 Wireless Speaker
- $299 - Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker
Earbuds & Headphones
- $18 - Anker Spirit Pro IP68 Bluetooth Earphones
$18 - Anker Spirit Pro IP68 Bluetooth Earphones
- $21 - Anker Soundbuds Curve Wireless Headphones
- $100 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $140 - Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $207 - Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Soundbars
Bluetooth trackers
- $28 - Chipolo Card (1-Pack)
Dash Cams
- $25 - Innosinpo Dash Cam, 1080P with Motion Detection
$25 - Innosinpo Dash Cam, 1080P with Motion Detection
- $43 - Anker Roav A1 Dash Cam
- $55 - AKASO Trace 1 Dual Dash Cam 1080p60
$55 - AKASO Trace 1 Dual Dash Cam 1080p60
- $90 - Anker Roav DashCam Duo
Digital Cameras
- $198 - Sony 50mm F1.8 Standard Lens (SEL50F18F)
- $198 - Sony Full-Frame E-Mount F1.8 Prime Lens
- $399 - Canon EOS Rebel T6 + EF-S 18-55mm & EF 75-300mm lenses
DNA Test Kits
External Hard Drives
- $160 - Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB External Hard Drive
- $138 - 1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD USB 3.1 External SSD
Fitness Trackers
Gaming Accessories
Controllers
- $39 - PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controller (assorted colors)
- $39 - Xbox One wireless controller (assorted colors)
Headsets
- $50 - Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (2019)
- $60 - Logitech G633 Artemis RGB Dolby/DTS Surround Sound Headset
Keyboards
Mice
- $21 - Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse
- $22 - Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse
- $28 - Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse
- $29 - Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $30 - Razer DeathAdder Elite
Mixed reality headsets
Game Consoles
- $200 - Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Edition Console bundle
- $300 - PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Edition Console bundle
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console bundle
Game Streaming Gear
- $100 - Elgato Stream Deck
Laptops
Non-gaming
- $947 - 15.6” LG Gram Laptop (2019)
(Core i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p Win 10 Home)
- $1,199 - 14” LG Gram 2-in-1 Ultra-Lightweight Laptop (2019)
(Core i7-8565U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p touchscreen, Win 10 Home)
- $1,260 - 17” LG Gram Laptop (2019)
(Core i7-8565U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1600p, Win 10 Home)
Networking
Routers
- $70 - TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi MU- MIMO Dual Band Gigabit (Archer A9)
- $220 - TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router (Archer C5400X)
Wi-Fi range extenders
- $15 - TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender (TL-WA855RE)
- $50 - NETGEAR EX6100 AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ Gigabit ethernet
- $150 - NETGEAR Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender EX8000
Gigabit switches
- $15 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (GS305)
- $25 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Managed Switch (GS305E)
- $60 - NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Managed Pro Switch (GS108Tv2)
- $65 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Managed Plus PoE Switch (GS105PE)
- $80 - NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Managed Plus PoE Switch (GS108PEv3)
PC Components
CPU
- $87 - AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- $119 - AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- $118 - AMD Ryzen 5 2600
CPU Coolers
- $20 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO
$20 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO
- $22 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED
- $105 - Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360R ARGB 360mm AIO Cooler
$105 - Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360R ARGB 360mm AIO Cooler
Motherboard
- $60 - Gigabyte B450M DS3H AM4 Micro ATX
- $100 - MSI PRO Z390-A PRO LGA 1151 ATX
- $220 - Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi AM4 ATX
RAM
Storage
- $70 - WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Drive 5400RPM
- $190 - Seagate Ironwolf 8TB NAS 7200RPM
- $58 - 500GB Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD
- $88 - 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SATA SSD
- $100 - SanDisk Ultra 1TB SATA SSD
- $110 - 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD
- $60 - Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
$60 - Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
- $103 - Adata XPG SX8100 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
$103 - Adata XPG SX8100 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
PC Monitors
- $100 - 24” Samsung SF354 1080p PLS 60Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $120 - 24” Samsung SR24R 1080p 75Hz IPS 5ms FreeSync
- $220 - 24.5” Acer XF250Q 1080p 240Hz TN 1ms FreeSync
- $280 - 32” Samsung UJ59 4K 60Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $448 - 32” Samsung C32HG70 Curved HDR 1440p 144Hz VA 1ms FreeSync
- $568 - 34” Samsung CJ791 Ultrawide Curved 1440p 100Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $1,048 - 49” Samsung CRG90 Curved HDR 5120x1440 120Hz 4ms FreeSync 2
Power Banks
- $16 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank w/ 2 USB-A ports
$16 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank w/ 2 USB-A ports
- $17 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Delivery USB-C Power Bank
$17 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Delivery USB-C Power Bank
- $25 - RAVPower 16750mAh External Battery Pack w/ 2 USB-A ports
- $37 - RAVPower 20000mAh Power Delivery 3-Port Power Bank (USB-A/USB-C)
- (Clip $5 coupon on page for this price)
- $51 - RAVPower 32000mAh 3-Port Power Bank
$51 - RAVPower 32000mAh 3-Port Power Bank
- $68 - Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery
Power Strips
- $18 - Anker PowerPort Cube
(3 outlets, 3 USB ports, 5 ft cord)
Smart Home
Robot vacuums
- $200 - Roborock E2 Robot Vacuum
- $399 - iRobot Braava M6 Robot Mop
Smart light switch
Smart plugs
- $15 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HS105
- $20 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite HS103 (2-pack)
- $28 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HS105 (2-pack)
- $28 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug (2 outlets)
- $29 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite HS103 (4-pack)
Smart security cameras
Video doorbells
- $129 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $139 - Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle
- $150 - Ring Peephole Cam
- $179 - Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Smartphones
All Samsung Galaxy phones listed below include a free pair of Galaxy Buds
- $700 - Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked Phone,128GB
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unlocked Phone, 256GB
- $900 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Unlocked Phone, 256GB
- $950 - Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked Phone, 512GB
- $1,050 - Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unlocked Phone, 512GB
Tablets
- $200 - Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” 128 GB Tablet (2019)
$200 - Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128 GB Tablet (2019)
- $550 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” 128GB Tablet
TVs
USB Hubs
USB-C Hubs
- $19 - Anker 5-in-1 USB C Adapter
(HDMI, SD and microSD card readers, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports)
- $30 - Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Adapter
(HDMI, 60W Power Delivery, 1Gbps Ethernet, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, SD and microSD card readers)
USB Car Charger
Wall Chargers
- $13 - AUKEY USB Wall Charger w/ rotating plug and 3 USB ports
- $14 - AUKEY Wall Charger w/ 2 outlets and 4 USB ports
Wireless Chargers
- $10 - Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger (no AC adapter included)
(Clip $2 coupon on page for final price)
- $12 - Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger, up to 10W (no AC adapter included)
- $18 - Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand, up to 10W