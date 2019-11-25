Grab a Radeon RX 570 for under $100 right now at Newegg

Black Friday is a great time for gaming deals, especially when you’re in the market for a new graphics card. Right now at Newegg, you can get into 1080p gaming on the cheap. The retailer is selling the XFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570 for just $100 after a $20 rebate.

That’s a fantastic price for what was once a sub-$200 card. In addition to the card, you get three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, and your choice of either Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. A free game, a smorgasbord of AAA titles including Gears 5 and Metro Exodus, and a quality card for less than $100? Ridiculous.

This XFX card uses a dual-fan design, and has three port options including DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

With the RX 570 you can expect very good 1080p performance. Not quite as good as the RX 590, which is pretty much a no-compromises card at 1080p and 60 frames per second. The RX 570, on the other hand, will be able to hit ultra with 1080p at 60fps for some games, but more often than not you’re looking at medium to high graphics settings (but mostly high) especially for more recent AAA titles.

Still, bargain hunters would do well to take advantage of this deal while it’s available.

[ Today’s deal: XFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570 for $100 at Newegg. ]