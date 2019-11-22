Deal

Amazon has slashed the price of all Fire HD 10 tablets by $50 today

Whether you want 32GB or 64GB, special offers, or no offers, you can save $50 on the Fire HD 10 at Amazon right now.

With a week to go until Black Friday, Amazon's deals are already kicking into high gear, and today we have a great one on the popular Fire HD 10: All models of the 10-inch tablet are $50 off today, whether you want less ads or more storage.

That means the 32GB Fire HD 10 with special offers is $100 down from $150, while the 64GB version is $140 instead of $190. If you don’t like the special offers models that show ads on the lock screen, the non-SO versions are also available. The 32GB model is $115 instead of $165 and the 64GB tablet is $155 down from $205.

The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch 1080p display, a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB of storage, front- and rear-facing 720p cameras, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a promise of up to 12 hours of battery life with mixed use. These newer versions of the slate also finally use USB-C for charging, and under the hood upgrades in CPU and RAM offer a 30 percent boost in performance compared to the prior version, according to Amazon.

And at this price, it would make a great gift for the Amazon Prime member in your life, or for kids who could use a simple but capable tablet for books and games.

[Today’s deal: $50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet in all configurations at Amazon]

