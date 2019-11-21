We adored the Ring Video Doorbell Pro--except its price. Now it's $100 off

Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a ridiculous $149 at B&H after a huge $100 discount.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ringvideodoorbellpro
Ring

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The sale price of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro keeps getting better and better. B&H Photo Video is selling the popular smart doorbell for $149. That’s $100 cheaper than elsewhere and even $40 to $50 off the usual price of the lower tier option, Ring’s Video Doorbell 2.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a fantastic addition to any DIY home security setup. It captures 1080p video, and its customizable detection zones cut down on false alarms.

It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, and it packs the two-way audio and infrared night vision we’ve seen on the other models. The Video Doorbell Pro’s enclosure is weather resistant from -5 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires hard wiring, as opposed to battery power. The current wiring on most doorbells should be enough, but make sure you check your voltage. The Pro requires 16- to 24-volts of AC power.

When we reviewed the Video Doorbell Pro in August 2018 our biggest hangup was the price. With B&H dropping it to $149, a massive $100 off, that’s not the case today.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $149 at B&H.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes