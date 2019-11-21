We adored the Ring Video Doorbell Pro--except its price. Now it's $100 off

The sale price of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro keeps getting better and better. B&H Photo Video is selling the popular smart doorbell for $149Remove non-product link. That’s $100 cheaper than elsewhere and even $40 to $50 off the usual price of the lower tier option, Ring’s Video Doorbell 2.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a fantastic addition to any DIY home security setup. It captures 1080p video, and its customizable detection zones cut down on false alarms.

It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, and it packs the two-way audio and infrared night vision we’ve seen on the other models. The Video Doorbell Pro’s enclosure is weather resistant from -5 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires hard wiring, as opposed to battery power. The current wiring on most doorbells should be enough, but make sure you check your voltage. The Pro requires 16- to 24-volts of AC power.

When we reviewed the Video Doorbell Pro in August 2018 our biggest hangup was the price. With B&H dropping it to $149, a massive $100 off, that’s not the case today.

