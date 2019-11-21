Best Black Friday Fitness Tracker Deals of This Year

Best Black Friday Fitness Deals of this year

Are you planning to purchase or upgrade a fitness tracker this Black Friday? Then, the best time to buy one is just around the corner. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the days we all wait to make that big tech and electronics purchase. All big tech names and departmental superstores offer big savings around this time. Here are some of the names you may consider before zeroing on one fitness tracker that you want.

Fitbit Black Friday Deals

Last year, there were many exciting Fitbit Black Friday deals that were offered by different retailers. Best Buy was offering up to $70 off on different models such as Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Versa ($50 off), Fitbit Ace Activity Tracker ($40 off), and Fitbit Ionic ($70 off). Kohl’s was offering $45 Kohl’s cash if you purchase Fitit Versa for $149.99. Lastly, Target was offering $50 savings on Fitbit Alta HR (on sale for $79.95). What can we expect for this year from retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Kohl’s?

This year’s Fitbit Black Friday deals are certainly as exciting as last year. Here are some of the Black Friday sales you can find on Fitbit:

Fitbit Ace 2 for $49.95 ($20 off) at Target

Fitbit Charge 3 is starting at $99.50 ($50 off) at Best Buy

Fitbit Ionic for $199.99 ($50 off) + $60 Kohl’s Cash at Kohl’s

Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $119.95 ($80 off) at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire HR for $69.99 ($30 off) + $15 Kohl’s Cash at Kohl’s

Fitbit Versa Lite for $99.95 ($60 off) at Target

Keep checking on PCWorld for the Best Buy Black Friday sales as well as Target and Kohls so you can purchase Fitbit at the lowest and best price for this upcoming holiday.

Samsung Gear fit Black Friday

Apart from the regular deals on QLED TVs, laptops and tablets, look out for special Black Friday deals on Samsung smartwatches and fitness trackers where you can expect to save big bucks on your purchase of any variant of the Galaxy, Fit Pro or Gear Sport.

Last year’s Black Friday, Samsung Galaxy watch was on sale for $249. It was an amazing deal for a new smartwatch that can track over 35 different activities such as stress level, sleep, and active and passive activities. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro was discounted to $149.99. Samsung Gear Sport was on sale for $179. Since they offered such an amazing discount on those fairly new smartwatches, we are predicting the pricing will be lower than the previous year.

Before you make your purchase, remember to check PCWorld for the best Samsung coupons and save even more on your next fitness tracker. During the Black Friday, don't forget to take a look at our latest Black Friday deals.

Garmin Black Friday Sale

Garmin usually offers steep discounts around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period on its products. Although we have not seen what Garmin has installed for us this year’s Black Friday, we should be expecting shoppers will be saving more, compared to the previous year. Some of the savings from 2018 Black Friday sales at Garmin:

Garmin Vivofit 4 activity tracker for $59 (was $79)

Garmin Vivosmart 4 for $99 (was $129)

Garmin Vivofit Jr. for children for $49 (was $79)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $229 (was $299)

In 2018, Garmin had offered steep discounts on the Fenix 5 Sapphire and Fenix 5X plus watches, so watch out for holiday promotions this year. Since Garmin has recently launched Fenix 6 devices, we are expecting to see Fenix 5 to have a more aggressive promotion for this year. Also, Garmin is offering free shipping on all orders over $25 which we are predicting free shipping will be available for all shoppers.

If you are thinking of upgrading to a better fitness watch, try the lucrative Garmin promo codes that are available on PCWorld. For more deals before Black Friday, check our pre Black Friday deals article.

Fitness tracker deals at Macy's

At Macy's, you can find a lot of fitness tracker brands like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, Diesel, and iTouch at the same place. You can compare similar models from different brands and choose the best one for you in your budget.

Last year, Macy's offered an amazing deal on Fitbit Versa that you saved close to $50 (new discounted was $149 and original price was $199). We are predicting Macy’s will continue to offer free shipping throughout the holiday. If you want to save more, then you can sign up for their newsletter (if you haven’t yet) to save an extra 2% on your first order.

But before you make the final purchase, remember to check with PCWorld for the latest Macy’s promotions. These time-sensitive coupons can help you save valuable bucks on your purchase.

Target’s Black Friday sales on fitness trackers

Similar to Macy’s, Target is another super retailer store where you can do a proper price comparison before buying a fitness tracker that suits your needs. You can get Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy, Garmin, and Fitbit variants on sale at amazing prices. The Black Friday ad is out now.

You can currently save $30 on Apple Watch Series 3 (regular price is $199.99 and Black Friday discounted price is $169.99). Save $50 on Fitbit Versa 2 (new discounted price is $149.99 and original price is $199.95) that offers Amazon Alexa built-in featured. Also, Target is offering free 2-day shipping and free returns till December 21 with no minimum purchase requirement. You can always take your time and test out the ones that you like best.

Before you make the final purchase, check out the Target coupons on our website and add extra savings on top of the already discounted Black Friday price.

Groupon Black Friday promotions for fitness trackers

This online superstore is again where you can find a variety of fitness tracker brands at amazing prices. Choose from among Garmin, Fitbits, Samsung, Jarv, and ActivePro, among many others. The Groupon Black Friday Preview is officially kicked off and you can save up to 80% off on selected activity trackers.

Fitbit Alta fitness tracker was on sale for a limited time only for shoppers last week. You can purchase this amazing Fitbit fitness tracker for only $59.99 (original price is $99.95). We are expecting to see Groupon will gradually launch more Black Friday sales throughout the month of November.

Groupon has also included free shipping on all orders over $34.99 and free returns for all the shoppers. Continue to visit PCWorld and keep track of the newest Groupon promo code and sales through this holiday.

So, this Black Friday, be prepared to scoop up the best bargain on the fitness tracker you have been waiting for and along with the amazing discount coupons at our website, there is no better time to make this purchase. And if you don't want to wait for the Black Friday, you can also check our pre-Black Friday deals selection.