The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds have dropped to $100 in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale

It looks like Black Friday is starting way early for Jabra—probably because the company just released the awesome Elite 75t earbudsRemove non-product link (which I’m currently testing), and it needs to flush inventory of its predecessor. Yep, the almost-as-awesome Elite 65t earbuds are on sale at Amazon for only $100Remove non-product link, which is $10 less than their lowest price ever and 41 percent less than list price.

I’ve been using the 65t earbuds for the last two months as my daily driver earbuds, and can attest to their quality. They’re comfortable to wear, deliver solid call quality, and boast incredible battery life (five hours on a single charge, and 15 hours total via the charging case). Best of all, they sound great—excellent volume and booming bass. In our review from 2018, we gave the Elite 65t 4.5 stars out of 5 and an Editors’ Choice award.

As for the Elite 75t, they have an improved charging case (it’s much easier to open), better on-bud controls to adjust volume and other functions, and sound a bit louder, thanks to a physical redesign. But this newer model also costs $180 on Amazon, almost twice that of the Elite 65t thanks to today's deal.

[Today’s deal: Jabra Elite 65t earbuds on Amazon for only $100 ]