The best Black Friday Android deals: Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new Android phone, your patience has been rewarded. Black Friday has brought some of the best deals on our favorite Android phones that we’ve ever seen. Here are our favorites, which are available right now, but be sure to check back as we keep adding more.

Samsung

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without some awesome deals on Galaxy phones, but these prices seem more like blowouts. You can get hundreds of dollars off, a free pair of Galaxy Buds, or a really big Target gift card, depending on where you like to shop. All of these deals are good on unlocked and carrier-specific phones—even the Best Buy activization deals. So, as always, we recommend buying an unlocked phone if they’re still in stock:

Amazon

Galaxy S10: $700 with free Galaxy Buds ($330 off)

Galaxy S10+: $800 with free Galaxy Buds ($330 off)

Galaxy S10e: $550 ($200 off)

Galaxy Note 10: $750 with free Galaxy Buds ($330 off)

Galaxy Note 10+: $900 with free Galaxy Buds ($330 off)

Michael Simon/IDG

Best Buy

Galaxy S10: $600 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $700 without activation ($200 or $300 off)

Galaxy S10+: $600 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $800 without activation ($200 or $300 off)

Galaxy S10e: $450 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $550 without ($200 or $300 off)

Galaxy Note 10: $650 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $750 without activation ($200 or $300 off)

Galaxy Note 10+: $800 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $900 without activation ($200 or $300 off)

Google

The Pixel 4 might be the newest phone on the lot, but Black Friday is already bringing serious savings on it, along with the other phones in Google’s lineup. We particularly like the Pixel 3a deals, which knock 25 percent off an already great price:

Amazon

Pixel 3: $349 ($200 off)

Pixel 3 XL: $449 ($200 off)

Michael Simon/IDG

Best Buy

Pixel 3a/3a XL: $199/$279 ($200 off with Verizon new line)

Pixel 4: $549 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $599 without activation ($200 or $250 off)

Pixel 4 XL: $649 with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint activation; $699 without activation ($200 or $250 off)

Google Store

Pixel 4/4XL: $599/$699 ($200 off)