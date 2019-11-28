Best Buy Black Friday deals 2019

Best Buy has been rolling out great offers all month (particularly for some specific brands), but naturally it’s dropping the most discounts this weekend.
Virtually every contemporary tech device is represented in this sale. Want headphones, smart speakers, or even a sound bar? Or perhaps you're in the mood for a fun game, an affordable 65-inch TV, or even a smart doorbell? Best Buy covers it all. We've picked products that scored high in our reviews or are extremely popular, and have prices that are near or below the previous all-time low price.
If this list isn't not enough for you, though, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday tech deals from all retailers.
Best Black Friday tech deals at Best Buy
Best Buy’s physical stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 28. For online shopping, we’ve previously seen deals start going live on Wednesday evening, and the company’s also been offering select deals early this year, so be ready to jump on these bargains.
Audio
Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds
- $25 - Skullcandy Method Wireless In-Ear Headphones
- $50 - Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds
- $90 - Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earbuds
- $30 - JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds
- $75 - JBL FREE True Wireless Earbuds, Gen 2
- $100 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $117 - Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds
- $140 - Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds
Headphones
- $90 - Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- $200 - Beats by Dre Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $280 - Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Portable Bluetooth speakers
- $30 - JBL Clip 3
- $35 - Sony SRS-XB12
- $60 - JBL Flip 4
- $70 - Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE
- $100 - JBL Charge 4
- $120 - Bose SoundLink Revolve
Receivers
Speakers
Desktop PC
- $600 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop
(Ryzen 5 3600 8GB RAM, RX 580, 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD)
Digital cameras
DNA Testing
External Hard Drives & SSDs
Hard disk drive
- $90 - WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
- $180 - WD Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
SSD
Fitness trackers and smartwatches
Fitness trackers
- $50 - Fitbit Ace 2
- $50 - Garmin Vivofit Jr 2
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire HR
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3
- $100 - Fitbit Versa Lite
- $120 - Fitbit Versa Special Edition
- $150 - Fitbit Versa 2
Smartwatches
- $150 - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch 40mm
- $165 - Fossil Sport Smartwatch
- $230 - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 40mm
For more sales, have a look at our picks for the best fitness tracker and smartwatch deals across all retailers.
Gaming Accessories
Cases
Controllers
- $40 - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
- $40 - Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
Mice
Gaming consoles
- $150 - Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free)
- $200 - Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle
- $200 - PlayStation 4 (Last of Us / God of War / Horizon Zero Dawn bundle)
- $300 - PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle)
- $350 - Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Artic Blue Edition Console
Game streaming gear
- $100 - Elgato Stream Deck
Home Theater
Soundbars
- $100 - VIZIO SB3621N-E8M 2.1-channel soundbar system
- $140 - Polk Audio SIGNA S2 2.1-channel soundbar system
- $210 - Samsung HW-R650/ZA 3.1-channel soundbar system
- $250 - Vizio SB36312-G6 3.1.2-channel soundbar system
- $300 - Vizio SB36512-F6 5.1.2-channel soundbar system
- $700 - Sony HT-Z9F 3.1-channel soundbar system
Streaming devices
- $20 - Amazon Fire TV Stick
- $25 - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- $25 - Google Chromecast (latest model)
- $30 - Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player
- $50 - Google Chromecast Ultra 4K
- $50 - Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player
For more streaming devices on sale, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday deals for streaming and cord-cutting.
Laptops
Non-gaming
- $119 - Samsung 11.6 Chromebook (Intel Atom x5, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage)
- $349 - 14” HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
(Core i3-8130U, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage)
- $449 - Google Pixel Slate 12.3, 64GB
- $599 - 12.3” Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touchscreen Laptop w/ Black Type Cover
(Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)
- $750 - 15.6” HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-10510U, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane)
- $1,100 - 15.6” HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 4K Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-10510U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane)
Gaming
- $580 - 15.6" ASUS Gaming Laptop Intel Core FX505GT-BI5N7
- $680 - 15.6"" Dell G3 Gaming Laptop
(Core i5-9300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Home)
- $900 - 17.3" ASUS Gaming Laptop Intel Core G731GU-BI7N9
(Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD)
- $1,100 - 17.3" Dell Gaming Laptop
(Core i7-9750H 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD + 1TB Hard Drive)
See more of our hand-picked Black Friday laptop deals from a variety of brands and retailers.
PC Accessories
Mice
Keyboards
- $18 - Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard
- $20 - Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard
- $45 - Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard
Webcams
- $50 - Logitech C920 Pro Webcam
PC Components
CPU
- $300 - Intel Core i7-9700K
GPUs
- $160 - XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition 8GB
(Comes w/ 3-mo Xbox Game Pass & choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon)
Storage
- $55 - SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA SSD
- $110 - Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SATA SSD
- $180 - SanDisk Ultra 2TB Internal SATA SSD
PC Monitors
- $60 - 20.7” HP 1080p TN
- $170 - 24” ASUS VG248QE 1080p 144Hz TN 1ms
- $210 - 32” HP Pavilion 1440p 60Hz VA 5ms FreeSync
- $230 - 28” Samsung UE590 4K 60Hz TN 1ms FreeSync
Phones
For Best Buy deals on phones, check out all of our top picks for Black Friday deals on Android phones from various retailers.
Routers and mesh routers
- $100 - Linksys AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router EA7450
- $200 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack), White
- $280 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 Pack)
- $349 - eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (3 eeros), 2nd gen
Smart home
Robot vacuums
- $150 - ECOVACS Deebot N79SE Robot Vacuum
- $200 - iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
- $280 - iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum with Dual Mode
- $400 - iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
Security cameras
- $150 - SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System, White
- $400 - Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Wireless 1080p Security Camera System, White
Smart displays
- $50 - Amazon Echo Show 5
- $80 - Amazon Echo Show 8
Smart lighting
Smart thermostat
Smart plugs
- $15 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
- $20 - 2x Wemo Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug
(Must add 2 to cart to get this price)
Smart speakers
- $20 - Google Home Mini (1st Generation)
- $23 - Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- $60 - Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)
- $80 - Google Nest Hub
Video doorbells
- $130 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $140 - Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5
- $180 - Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Free Echo Show 5
Software
- $60 - Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020
- $60 - Adobe Premiere Elements 2020
- $90 - Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2020 Bundle
Tablets & e-Readers
Tablets
- $30 - Amazon Fire 7 2019 16GB
- $50 - Amazon Fire HD 8 8 Tablet 16GB (2018)
- $100 - Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019), 32GB
- $140 - Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019), 64GB
- $150 - Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (2019), 32GB
- $550 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” tablet, 128GB
- $630 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” tablet, 256GB
e-Readers
- $60 - Amazon Kindle 6 4GB
- $85 - Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB
TVs
- $80 - 32” Hisense H5500 Series 720p Smart HDTV 32H5590F
- $130 - 40” Insignia 1080p NS-40D420NA20
- $200 - 58” Insignia 4K with HDR Fire TV Edition NS-58DF620NA20
- $330 - 55" TCL 5 Series 4K HDR Roku TV
- $1,600 - 82” LG UM8070PUA Series 4K TV w/ HDR 82UM8070PUA
- $1,800 - 65” LG OLED B9 Series 4K TV with HDR OLED65B9PUA
For more discounts, see our hand-picked list of Black Friday deals on TVs from various retailers.