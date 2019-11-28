Best Buy Black Friday deals 2019

Best Buy has been rolling out great offers all month (particularly for some specific brands), but naturally it’s dropping the most discounts this weekend.

Virtually every contemporary tech device is represented in this sale. Want headphones, smart speakers, or even a sound bar? Or perhaps you're in the mood for a fun game, an affordable 65-inch TV, or even a smart doorbell? Best Buy covers it all. We've picked products that scored high in our reviews or are extremely popular, and have prices that are near or below the previous all-time low price.

Best Black Friday tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy’s physical stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 28. For online shopping, we’ve previously seen deals start going live on Wednesday evening, and the company’s also been offering select deals early this year, so be ready to jump on these bargains.

Audio

Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds

Headphones

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Receivers

Speakers

Desktop PC

$600 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop

(Ryzen 5 3600 8GB RAM, RX 580, 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD)

Digital cameras

DNA Testing

External Hard Drives & SSDs

Hard disk drive

SSD

Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smartwatches

Gaming Accessories

Cases

Controllers

Mice

Gaming consoles

Game streaming gear

Home Theater

Soundbars

Streaming devices

Laptops

Non-gaming

Gaming

PC Accessories

Mice

Keyboards

Webcams

PC Components

CPU

GPUs

$160 - XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition 8GB

(Comes w/ 3-mo Xbox Game Pass & choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon)

Storage

PC Monitors

Phones

Routers and mesh routers

Smart home

Robot vacuums

Security cameras

Smart displays

Smart lighting

Smart thermostat

Smart plugs

Smart speakers

Video doorbells

Software

Tablets & e-Readers

Tablets

e-Readers

TVs

