Black Friday season is a fantastic time to upgrade your graphics card, and this deal proves it. The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 5700 XT is just $350 at Newegg after a $20 rebate. That’s an amazing price when most 5700 XT cards are sitting around $400 to $500.

In addition to the graphics card, you get three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, and your choice of either Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The former freebie gives you access to a number of popular games for free including Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.

The RX 5700 XT is the step up card from our favorite pick for 1440p gaming, the RX 5700. With the XT version of this card, you can expect superb 1440p performance with all the graphics cranked to Ultra. If you’d like to sample 4K gaming, the 5700 XT can handle that too, though you’ll have to put up with graphics settings on High, not Ultra.

Pair this graphics card with a FreeSync monitor, and you have an excellent gaming set-up with at least one part saving you some serious cash.

