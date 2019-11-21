OnePlus Black Friday: Find the Best Prices

If there is one thing to look out for this holiday season, it is the best time to shop at OnePlus especially this coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday as great deals and huge discounts await shoppers.

If you are looking for new gadgets for the new year coming, prices are dropping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can expect flash deals, price drops, and big discounts on the smartphones that you are eyeing, which can save you around a hundred bucks during the sale season. To make it easier to shop, check out these top Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals.

Does OnePlus have Black Friday sales?

Yes! And this year, OnePlus will be releasing deals in some of their best models, including discounts on its flagship phone, the OnePlus 7 Pro. Be sure to check out the unlocked smartphones Black Friday deals available at OnePlus.

OnePlus Black Friday 2018

OnePlus kicked off their Black Friday smartphone deals 2018 with a huge discount on the much-loved OnePlus 6 smartphone. The OnePlus 6 Black Friday deal in 2018 was a huge $100 price cut. That means that customers were able to get the OnePlus 6 for only $429. The OnePlus 6's entry-level phone has innovative and reliable features, which include 6GB of RAM, 64GB of in-built storage and Mirror Black exterior.

They also offered a similar discount for the 128GB version. The OnePlus 6 128GB version boasts 8GB of RAM for faster performance and is available in more colors such as Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Red, and Silk White. For the 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, the prices have also been reduced from $629 to $529 during the sale.

The 2018 OnePlus Cyber Monday Sale gave huge discounts to the OnePlus 6 64GB and 6GB RAM smartphone where it went down to $389.99. Some customers were able to grab the OnePlus 6 for only $375 for the first few units at Gearbest.

OnePlus Black Friday 2019: What to expect?

This Black Friday 2019, we do expect similar discounts as the Black Friday cell phone deals in 2018, but we anticipate them to be even better this year. Since the OnePlus 6 has been out for a while now, we expect the discount on this smartphone model to be greater. To grab the latest OnePlus coupons and shop the Black Friday cell phone sales at OnePlus, make sure to bookmark PCWorld Coupons. If you are an early shopper, you can find pre-Black Friday deals here.

OnePlus 7T Price

With great software, strong performance, fast charging feature, and excellent build quality, OnePlus 7T is the new Android phone in the market that will give you excellent performance for an affordable price point.

For its $599 OnePlus 7t price tag, you can get a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Triple: 48 MP (ƒ/1.6); 16 MP ultrawide lens (ƒ/2.2); 12 MP telephoto lens (ƒ/2.2) with 2x optical zoom for the rear cameras, and 16MP for the front camera. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 3,800 mAh battery. The OnePlus 7T is at 6.33 x 2.93 x 0.32 inches in size and comes at Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue handset color. This phone is also water-resistant and has a better camera than the previous model.

Tip: Look for bundles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you can get the best deal possible.

To snatch the newest OnePlus promo codes and shop the Black Friday cell phone sales at OnePlus, make sure to bookmark this page.

OnePlus 7 Pro Price

If you are thinking of another option, you can also get the OnePlus 7 Pro this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for an upgrade. It may be the most expensive OnePlus phone, but it will still give you the high-end feel and innovative features for only a $669 price point. With the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, you can enjoy similar features and results compared to other smartphones that are more than double its price.

For a smartphone less than $700, this model offers a gorgeous design, excellent performance, best low-light photos, and a fast-charging feature. People love how OnePlus incorporated an edge-to-edge display to the new smartphone giving it an elegant design. OnePlus also improved its low-light nightscape feature which most of their customers love.

The OnePlus 7 Pro price of $669 allows you to get a 6.67-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED, 48-MP (ƒ/1.6), 16-MP ultra-wide-angle lens (ƒ/2.2), an 8-MP telephoto lens (ƒ/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear camera, and 16-MP front camera. This new phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM (with 8GB & 12GB options) and 128GB (with 256GB option) for storage. It also has a 4,000 mAh battery and is available in Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray, and Almond colors.

Where to buy OnePlus 7 Pro this Black Friday?

Even though you are already getting a lot for its relatively low price point, you can get a $150 discount on this pro-level smartphone during the OnePlus Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales. That's right - You can get your OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone for only $549 this Black Friday, which is a bargain next to its original price of $699.

To grab verified OnePlus coupons and shop the Black Friday cell phone sales at OnePlus, make sure to bookmark this page.

OnePlus 6T Black Friday: Lower cost alternative

With the OnePlus 6T being the oldest model this year, it is still worth buying especially if you want an upgrade from your OnePlus 5T or other older Android versions. The OnePlus 6T smartphone has an original price tag of $599. This year, OnePlus will be releasing its OnePlus 6t Black Friday deals, which is giving customers a $150 price cut. That's right - the OnePlus 6t Black Friday price is only $449.

Aside from having an affordable price, it is worth considering that the OnePlus 6T is one of the only phones with an Android Q beta available. Being one of the most popular phones, the OnePlus 6T is one of the best smartphones that you can get now.

With specs such as Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS, Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM (with 8GB option), 128GB storage (with 256GB option), 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 16-MP (ƒ/1.7), 20-MP (ƒ/1.7) rear camera, and 16-MP front camera, this phone won't be going anywhere any time soon. Most people love this phone for its top-end design, all-day battery life, and powerful rear and front camera, which gives the most worth to your money.

To redeem the latest OnePlus coupon codes and shop the Black Friday cell phone sales at OnePlus, make sure to bookmark this page.

Black Friday cell phone deals at OnePlus

As the Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming really soon, it is best to do your holiday shopping and give yourself a much-needed reward for a job well done this year. OnePlus has some of the best Black Friday cell phone deals. You can bookmark this page for the latest OnePlus promo codes and to shop Black Friday phones at OnePlus.

From saving a lot of money to treating yourself once in a while, go all out as you shop with great deals and discounts especially from OnePlus. With their affordable price points for such wonderful specs for their phones, you can definitely get a bang for your bucks in their sale. No one can deny that the OnePlus Black Friday smartphone sales are some of the best sales available in the market.

Be sure to shop early and add the Black Friday cell phone of your choice to your basket quickly! Enjoy shopping!