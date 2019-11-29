Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019

Walmart might not be as strongly associated with tech as Best Buy, but its deals on gadgets and gear are fiercely competitive. Be it a new pre-built PC, smart home devices, or Apple's latest, you'll find standouts in the entries below.
Among them is a $99 Chromebook, a $580 gaming PC, and iPhones. In fact, Walmart is certainly one of best places to pick up an iPhone this weekend because of the generous gift cards it’s offering. For more information on that, check out our roundup of the best Apple-related Black Friday deals.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals
Walmart’s deals began online on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, and in-store Thursday, November 28 at 6pm.
Apple
Audio
Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds
- $34 - JLab Audio JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $75 - JBL FREE True Wireless Earbuds, Gen 2
- $89 - Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones
- $100 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $119 - Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds
- $140 - Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds
Bluetooth speakers
- $20 - JBL Go 2 Black Bluetooth Speaker
- $30-$40 - JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (assorted colors)
- $50 - JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker
- $50 - Sony SRS-XB12
- $100 - JBL Charge 4
- $120 - Bose SoundLink Revolve
- $239 - Bose SoundLink Revolve+
Headphones
- $100 - Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- $123 - Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Portable Amplifier
- $130 - Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- $280 - Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
- $280 - Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Noice Cancelling Headphones
Receivers
Speakers
- $200 - Bose SoundTouch 20 Wireless Multiroom Home Speaker Series III
- $300 - Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Multiroom Home Speaker Series III
Desktop PCs
Gaming
- $549 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop (Intel Core i3-9100F 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, RX 580, 1TB HDD + 240GB SSD)
- $579 - HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Tower 690-0073w
(Core i5-9400F, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
- $849 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop: (Intel Core i5-9400F 2.9GHz, RTX 2060 8GB, 8GBRAM, 240GB SSD, 1TB HDD)
Digital cameras
DNA testing
Fitness trackers & smartwatches
- $50 - Garmin Vivofit Jr.
- $69 - Fitbit Inspire HR
- $99 - Fitbit Versa Lite
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3
- $149 - Fitbit Versa 2
Gaming accessories
Controllers
- $39 - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
- $39 - Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller (assorted colors)
Headsets
Mice
- $30 - Razer DeathAdder Elite
Gaming consoles
- $150 - Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free)
- $199 - PlayStation 4 1TB + Last of Us, God of War & Horizon Zero Dawn
- $199 - Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle
- $299 - Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- $349 - Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle
Home theater
Soundbars
- $98 - Vizio SB3621N-E8M 2.1 Channel Soundbar System
- $99 - LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
- $189 - Samsung 3.1 Channel 310W Soundbar System w/ Wireless Subwoofer
- $240 - Vizio SB36312 3.1.2 Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos
- $340 - Polk Audio MagniFI MAX SYSTEM Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
- $400 - Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Streaming Soundbar
- $998 - Sony HT-Z9F 3.1-Channel Soundbar System
Streaming devices
- $18 - Roku SE Streaming Media Player
- $25 - Google Chromecast (latest model)
- $30 - Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Player
- $35 - Google Smart TV Kit (Google Home Mini and Chromecast)
- $48 - Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player
- $49 - Google Chromecast Ultra 4K
Laptops
- $99 - 11.6” Samsung Chromebook 3
(Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC storage)
- $150 - 14" Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330 (Mediatek MT8173C CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)
- $380 - 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad (Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD)
- $600 - 15.6" MSI GL65 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB, 512GB SSD)
- $950 - 15" HP Omen Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti 6GB, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD with Omen Headset and Mouse)
- $1,000 - 17.3" Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)
PC Accessories
Mice
Keyboards
Webcams
PC components
Storage
Phones
Routers
Smart home
Robot vacuums
- $129 - Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum
- $197 - iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum
- $360 - iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
- $400 - iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
Security cameras
- $133 - Arlo Pro 2 1080p Add-On Security Camera
- $179 - Arlo 720p HD Security Camera System (3 cameras)
Smart clocks
- $39 - Lenovo Smart Clock
Smart speakers
- $19 - Google Home Mini
- $35 - Google Smart TV Kit (Google Home Mini and Chromecast)
- $80 - Google Nest Hub
TVs
- $278 - 50” Samsung UN50NU6900 4K HDR TV
- $320 - 58" Hisense Class 4K Ultra HD 2160p Android Smart LED TV
- $328 - 55” Samsung UN55NU6900 4K HDR
- $398 - 65” VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV (2019 Model)
