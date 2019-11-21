get the best travel deals with these 10 travel apps

Get the Best Travel Deals with this 10 Travel Apps

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer many discounts, including promotions on flights, hotels, car rentals, and packages. This Black Friday, we have gathered our top picks for the best travel apps so you can plan your dream vacation without breaking the bank.

Travel deals on Black Friday: Frequent Questions

Are flights cheaper on Black Friday?

If you book your next vacation during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can save a lot of money on your airfare. Black Friday travel deals 2018 was a popular topic among Black Friday shoppers, and we expect the trend to continue this year. Not only are there plenty of discounts on Black Friday flights, you can also score big markdowns on hotel reservations and car rentals too. Many travel companies have already started to post discounted flights, hotels, and different types of vacation packages, including Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz, Travelocity, and more.

Do vacations go on sale on Black Friday?

Black Friday travel deals 2019 are starting to roll in. Some have released their pre-Black Friday deals, so early shoppers can already start planning their vacations.

Pro tip: One of the easiest ways to score the best travel deals during Black Friday and Cyber Week is to download their travel apps. Most of the time, apps work faster than the websites themselves and the best part is that they are incredibly easy to use and navigate. Also, keep in mind that there is a lot more traffic than usual on websites due to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. This is why you will have a better chance of scoring travel deals via the app instead of the websites. With sites slowing down, seats or rooms may sell out before you can even add your credit card.

Additional benefits: Booking with an app can get you even better prices than the website itself because you will be considered a special member for taking the time to download their app.

So are you ready to get away and travel? Black Friday 2019 is here, and our top 10 choices on where to find the best Black Friday flight sales and vacation deals are:

Travel Apps to Score the Best Travel Deals

1. Expedia app

Expedia always offers huge savings on hotels, flights, and car rentals during Black Friday. One of the best places where shoppers were able to find Black Friday flight deals in 2018 was Expedia.

Last year Expedia had up to 50% off on flights to various destinations, including places like Orlando, Los Cabos, San Diego, Los Angeles, Dominican Republic, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Through the Expedia mobile app, you can save up to 90% off on flight and hotel.

Tip: If you download the app and book from there, you can receive double rewards points. You do not need an exclusive Expedia app coupon to get in on the Black Friday holiday deals at Expedia. Any Expedia discount code for Black Friday can be applied via the app or the official website.

2. Priceline app

Priceline will be offering some of the best discounts on hotels, flights, travel packages, and rental cars during Black Friday this year.

Last year, Priceline offered up to 50% off on bookings, as well as other fun sweepstakes. If you download the app, you will receive special coupons during this time. Last year, Priceline sent out up to 50% additional savings on hotels, rental cars, and flights.

Do not miss out on Priceline Black Friday travel sales by visiting our Priceline coupons page. If you want to book early, you can also use our 5% off promo code on Express Deal Hotels. This coupon code can be applied to the Priceline app coupon box and is valid until December 31, 2019.

3. Hotwire app

If you want to save big on your next trip, Hotwire is a great travel website that offers discounted airfare, rental cars, and hotel rooms. Make sure to check out Hotwire's Black Friday 2019 deals for cheap car rentals, flights from trusted airlines, hotels with top ratings, and vacation packages.

In 2018, Hotwire released Hot Rate deals that are exclusively available on their app. Customers were able to save $10 off on $100 hotel bookings, $40 off on $300 hotel bookings, and $75 off on $500 hotel bookings. You could even book a 5-star hotel in Los Angeles for as low as $189 thanks to these promotions.

If you want to get the best discounts, make sure to download the Hotwire app. You will also receive a promo code for downloading the app, and this code can only be redeemed when you book your vacation using the app.

To help make shopping this Black Friday and Cyber Monday easier for you, you can bookmark our page to get a Hotwire promo code or offer that you can apply online or via the app. You will be able to easily access any Hotwire promo code available for Black Friday.

4. Avis car rental app

If you are looking for a rental car for your next trip, then Avis is the right place to go. To save the most money and ensure you stay within your travel budget at the same time, make sure to check out their deals.

Last year, customers were able to save up to 30% off on select car rentals. This year, we expect that an Avis Black Friday coupon will be released with a similar discount.

Tip: Don't forget to download the Avis app. With the app, you can get access to special features, such as the ability to upgrade or exchange your car upon arriving at the car rental location, the ability to return your car quickly, the ability to lock and unlock your car, and more real-time car rental features.

You can find top Avis Black Friday deals as well as Avis coupon codes that you can use all year long here.

5. Budget app for car rentals

Save big on car rentals during Budget's Black Friday 2019 sale, so you can take unforgettable road trips at the lowest prices possible.

Last year, Budget offered 40% off on all car rentals booked from Black Friday through Cyber Monday for limited travel time. This 2019, you can look forward to similar savings during the Budget Car Rental Black Friday Sale.

Tip: You can also download the Budget app to make your life easier. The codes available during the Budget Rental Car Black Friday sale can be redeemed via the app. After renting a car, you can use the app to make and modify your reservations with ease. Plus, if you sign up for the Budget car rental app, you can enjoy perks like skipping the line, making faster returns, managing your car rentals, and personalizing your account.

Bookmark this page for easy access for Budget Car Rental coupons.

6. Marriott mobile app

If you are looking for Black Friday hotel sales, make sure to take advantage of the Marriott deals coming this Black Friday 2019, where you can get access to huge discounts on more than 3,500 properties around the world. Last year, customers were able to score Marriott rewards.

Some of the best deals to look forward to this 2019 include up to 25% off on stays in London and Paris, up to 15% off on stays in Zurich and San Francisco, and free breakfast for two or free breakfast for kids at select Marriott hotels.

It's incredibly easy to book with Marriott, especially from the Marriott Bonvoy app. You don't need to make any payments upfront. With the Marriott app, you can always cancel or change your reservation as needed.

Make sure to grab a Marriott discount code or one of Marriott Hotels Black Friday promotions here.

7. Booking.com app

Some of the best Black Friday hotel deals in 2018 were available through Booking.com. Booking is an online website where you can book accommodations all over the world. If you are going on a trip sometime soon and want to enjoy the best deals that Booking has to offer, then you should definitely look into booking for your trip during this year.

Last year, they offered 40% off on accommodations around the world, so you can expect the same kind of savings this year.

If you would like an easier time searching for accommodations for your next trip, download the Booking.com app. This app allows you to switch between your computer, tablet, or smartphone. It's the easiest and most convenient way to search for accommodations, check for rates and availability, and manage your bookings. You can also easily search for Black Friday deals at Booking.com via the app.

Make sure to bookmark this page to grab Booking.com app discount codes and Booking.com Black Friday deals. You can find verified Booking.com coupons and offers all year long through PCWorld.

8. Sandals app

You can book an all-inclusive package at Sandals, which offers award-winning beach resorts, free sports, and 24-hour food and cocktails. Last year, customers received various gifts during this sale, including free Swarovski bracelets, $500 spa credit, and Waterford crystal champagne flutes.

Last year, Sandals Black Friday promotions included $1000 instant booking credit, up to 65% off on rack rates at selected resorts, free nights on select room categories, plus an additional 7% off on top of ongoing promotions. This year, you can expect to find similar Sandals Black Friday deals.

Tip: To enhance your vacation experience all the more, download the Sandals app for iPhone or the Sandals app for Android to access your Sandals Select membership.

You can also find the latest Black Friday Sandals sales and promo codes from PCWorld.

9. Orbitz app

Orbitz is a great place to find cheap flight tickets, hotel rooms, and vacation packages. Travelers around the world have trusted Orbitz to make their next vacation even more rewarding. Through Orbitz, you can search and book car rentals, cruises, flights, hotels, and even activities.

Depending on your destination, you can book boat trips, walking tours, musicals, museum tours, and more. Last year, customers were able to save up to 50% off on select properties. They also released a Black Friday Orbitz coupon code that allowed shoppers to save even more in combination with other promotions.

Tip: Download the Orbitz app today for easy access on available travel promotions. You can book with Orbitz easily through their Orbitz app, which is available to download through the App Store or through Google Play.

There are many mobile-exclusive discounts. For example, last year, shoppers could use an Orbitz app promo code that allowed them to save an extra 18% off in the app. You can also earn Orbucks when you join their rewards program.

Bookmark this page for verified Orbitz coupons and promotions. Be one of the first to grab Orbitz travel deals.

10. Travelocity app

Travelocity offers discounts on several popular destinations like Chicago, Maui, San Jose, Paris, Cancun, Punta Cana, Las Vegas, and more.

Last year, shoppers were able to save up to 50% off on select hotels during the Black Friday, with an extra 18% off by using the Travelocity app.

Tip: Make sure to download the Travelocity app ahead of time. This way, you have access to their travel deals that are exclusively available through the app.

To save throughout the year and to access Travelocity Black Friday deals, you can find Travelocity coupons through PCWorld (and guarantee even more discounts in your travel)

Final thoughts

Black Friday is the best time to shop if you want to enjoy the lowest rates and the best deals possible. Just choose a travel app that suits your travel needs best, and you can enhance your experience all the more after shopping at their respective Black Friday sale. For more Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales, be sure to bookmark our pages.

If you are an early shopper, you can also check out our top pre-Black Friday picks.