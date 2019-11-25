Samsung's awesome 1TB QVO SSD has dropped below $90 at B&H

If you need a boatload of storage in a slick and speedy package, we've got an awesome deal for you: B&H Photo Video is selling the 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SSD for $88Remove non-product link, far lower than its recent $110 price cut–and even undercutting Amazon's current all-time-low.

The Samsung QVO is one of our top choices for budget SSDs as the runner-up just behind the Addlink S22 QLC SSD. The QVO is a quad-level cell SSD, which means it can store four bits of information per cell, as opposed to triple-level cell or TLC drives that are more common and store three bits per cell. The benefit of QLC drives is that they can pack more storage into a smaller package; the downside, however, is that performance can often suffer. That comes down to the simple fact that it takes a little longer to write four bits to a cell than three.

One side note: Drive makers haven’t quite figured out yet how to optimize QLC for the best performance. But it's still an SSD, so most people shouldn't notice any speed issues unless they're transferring very large files.

