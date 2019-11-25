The Kindle Paperwhite is $85 today, an all-time low price

The Kindle has truly changed the game for bookworms, and with the Paperwhite’s read-in-any-condition display, ebooks have evolved to a higher level. And today you can get the new Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $85Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $130 and the lowest price we’ve seen it. You’ll also get a $5 ebook credit, so you’ll be able to get reading right away.

Beyond its sweet screen, which maintains readability in even bright light conditions, the Paperwhite comes with a solid lineup of features. This edition is waterproof, with an IPX8 rating, so you’ll be able to take it along on adventures stress-free. It also has 8GB of storage, twice that of previous versions, so you’ll be able to create your own library out of the huge selection available and carry it with you.

We gave this model an Editors’ Choice award, and it’s our pick for best all-around e-reader. The Paperwhite also averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 14,000 user ratings on Amazon. If you’re looking for a slightly pared-down version, the all-new Kindle is also at a low, at $60 from a $90 list price.

[ Today’s deal: Kindle Paperwhite for $85Remove non-product link. ]