How to get an extra 20% off Amazon’s best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a new Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and these Black Friday deals haven’t been enough to push you over, maybe this will: Amazon Prime cardholders can save an extra 20 percent on top of the discounted priceRemove non-product link, knocking up to $180 off the price and bringing these phones down to unheard-of prices.

To get the extra savings, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card member, so if you’re not, you can sign up hereRemove non-product link and get an instant credit decision so you can start using it. (Plus you’ll score a $100 Amazon.com gift card when you open a new account.)

Once you’ve got your card number, choose from any of the phones listed. Whatever the configuration, you’ll get 20 percent back on the purchase in rewards (15 percent plus the usual 5 percent) when the statement closes. You can then turn those rewards into a statement credit to pay off your bill.

Amazon If you’ve successfully taken advantage of this offer, you’ll see this message on the checkout page.

To make sure the promotion has been applied, look for an “Items with addition rewards” link next to your payment method. Expand it and you’ll see the bonus offer broken down. If you don’t, head back to the original page and start over. There are no codes to apply, so you need to click the link on the Prime Card Bonus page.

That means you can get the super-premium Note 10+ with a pair of Galaxy Buds, a bundle that would normally cost you $1,230, for just $740 after all discounts and rewards are applied. That’s nearly $500 off, or more than 40 percent off for one of the best phones of the year. The same discount applies to the Note 10, and the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e, so no matter which phone you choose, you’ll be saving a bundle on top of a bundle.

The credit card offer runs through December 22, but these Black Friday prices won’t last. So run, don’t walk, to take advantage of this deal.